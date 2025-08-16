The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

Breastfeeding is one of the most natural ways to nourish a newborn, yet it’s surrounded by misconceptions that can make new mothers doubt themselves. Let’s break down seven common myths about breastfeeding with facts backed by healthy experts.

Breastfeeding is always easy

While breastfeeding is natural, it doesn’t always come naturally. Many mothers face challenges like latching issues, sore nipples, or low milk supply. Support from lactation consultants can make a big difference.

Small breasts produce less milk

Breast size has nothing to do with milk production. Milk supply depends on demand and hormonal signals, not breast size. Women of all sizes can successfully breastfeed.

You should stop breastfeeding if you are sick

In most cases, you can continue breastfeeding when sick. Your body produces antibodies that help protect your baby from infections. Only in rare conditions should you stop, as advised by a doctor.

Formula is as good as breast milk

While formula is a safe alternative when needed, breast milk contains antibodies, enzymes, and hormones that formula cannot replicate. It adapts to your baby’s needs over time.

You can’t get pregnant while breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can delay ovulation, but it is not a reliable form of birth control unless you follow Lactational Amenorrhea Method guidelines strictly- and even then, it’s not foolproof.

Breastfeeding makes breasts sag

Pregnancy, aging, and genetics- not breastfeeding- are the main reasons breasts lose firmness. Wearing proper support bras during pregnancy and breastfeeding can maintain the shape.

Babies need water along with breast milk

Breast milk is over 80% water, which is enough to keep babies hydrated for the first six months, even in hot climates. Giving extra water can be harmful.

Understanding the facts about breastfeeding helps mothers make informed choices and avoid unnecessary stress. By debunking these myths, we can encourage confidence and ensure babies get the best possible start in life.