LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Health > The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

Breastfeeding is surrounded by myths that can mislead new mothers. Common misconceptions- like small breasts produce less milk, or breastfeeding causes sagging- are simply not true. Mothers can often continue breastfeeding even when sick, and extra water isn't necessary for infants under six months. By separating fact from fiction, parents can make informed choices, boost confidence, and give babies the healthiest start in life.

The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 16, 2025 12:17:47 IST

Breastfeeding is one of the most natural ways to nourish a newborn, yet it’s surrounded by misconceptions that can make new mothers doubt themselves. Let’s break down seven common myths about breastfeeding with facts backed by healthy experts. 

Breastfeeding is always easy
While breastfeeding is natural, it doesn’t always come naturally. Many mothers face  challenges like latching issues, sore nipples, or low milk supply. Support from lactation consultants can make a big difference.

Small breasts produce less milk
Breast size has nothing to do with milk production. Milk supply depends on demand and hormonal signals, not breast size. Women of all sizes can successfully breastfeed. 

You should stop breastfeeding if you are sick
In most cases, you can continue breastfeeding when sick. Your body produces antibodies that help protect your baby from infections. Only in rare conditions should you stop, as advised by a doctor. 

Formula is as good as breast milk
While formula is a safe alternative when needed, breast milk contains antibodies, enzymes, and hormones that formula cannot replicate. It adapts to your baby’s needs over time. 

You can’t get pregnant while breastfeeding 
Breastfeeding can delay ovulation, but it is not a reliable form of birth control unless you follow Lactational Amenorrhea Method guidelines strictly- and even then, it’s not foolproof. 

Breastfeeding makes breasts sag
Pregnancy, aging, and genetics- not breastfeeding- are the main reasons breasts lose firmness. Wearing proper support bras during pregnancy and breastfeeding can maintain the shape. 

Babies need water along with breast milk
Breast milk is over 80% water, which is enough to keep babies hydrated for the first six months, even in hot climates. Giving extra water can be harmful.

Understanding the facts about breastfeeding helps mothers make informed choices and avoid unnecessary stress. By debunking these myths, we can encourage confidence and ensure babies get the best possible start in life.

Tags: BreastfeedingformulaLactational Amenorrhea Methodlatching issuesmilknipplessag

RELATED News

Chicken Momo vs Samosa: Which Snack Wins the Health Battle?
How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks
Reduce Face Fat Without Surgery: Simple Diet & Workout Tips That Work
Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them
Why Does Hair Turn Grey? Causes, Myths & Can It Really Be Reversed?

LATEST NEWS

‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers
The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers
The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers
The Truth About Breastfeeding: 7 Myths Busted For New Mothers

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?