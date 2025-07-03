Australian Scientists Discover Key Proteins That Could Transform Cancer and Aging Treatments

Australian researchers have identified a group of proteins that could potentially give a breakthrough in the way cancer and age-related diseases are treated.

These protiens were discovered by scientists at the Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) in Sydney. According to the study these proteins play a vital role in controlling telomerase.

Telomerase is an enzyme that protects DNA during cell division.

Telomerase, Cancer and The New Research

Telomerase is responsible for maintaining the ends of chromosomes, known as telomeres helping in the genetic stability.

Telomerase is necessary for the health of stem cells and certain immune cells however, according to research cancer cells often hijack this enzyme to support their uncontrolled growth.

“This breakthrough clarifies how telomerase supports healthy aging while also driving cancer cell growth,” the CMRI statement said.

Th study states that these protiens can help in developing therapies that either slow down aging or stop cancer.

Discovery of Three Key Proteins In Cancer Cells

The three protiens discovered are NONO, SFPQ, and PSPC1. They act as guides for telomerase, directing it to the ends of chromosomes.

According to the study altering these proteins in cancer cells could prevent telomere maintenance which thereby can help in the growth of cancer cells

Alexander Sobinoff, lead author of the study said,“Our findings show that these proteins act like molecular traffic controllers, making sure telomerase reaches the right destination inside the cell.”

New Hope for Targeted Cancer, Age Related Treatments

Hilda Pickett, head of CMRI’s Telomere Length Regulation Unit and senior author of the study, spoke about the wider significance of the discovery of these proriens.

She explained how telomerase is controlled and opens up new avenues for developing treatments for cancer, aging and genetic disorders linked to telomere dysfunction.

