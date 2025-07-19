LIVE TV
Home > Health > Not A Fan Of Avocados? Here Are The Best Foods Rich In Healthy Fats

Not A Fan Of Avocados? Here Are The Best Foods Rich In Healthy Fats

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, but alternatives like nuts, seeds, olives, dark chocolate, fatty fish, and full-fat yogurt also provide heart-friendly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, supporting brain, gut, and overall health.

No Avocados? No Problem! Discover These Power-Packed Healthy Fat Alternatives.
No Avocados? No Problem! Discover These Power-Packed Healthy Fat Alternatives.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 10:11:58 IST

Avocados are the major sources of healthy fats. This helps to increase your heart health, thereby enhances digestion, and helps for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. But what if avocados are not available at your doorstep or convenience? Or what if you consider other alternatives? 

For better understanding, not all fats are created equally. Healthy fats, mainly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats will mainly lower bad cholesterol. This will also help in cardiovascular health. Foods with omega-3 fatty acids, nuts,  plant oils are also great sources of healthy fat.

What are the Alternative Sources of Healthy Fats to Avocados?

1. Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate is better source of healthy fat. A 1-ounce serving (28 g) of 70–85% dark chocolate has around 12 g of fat and is also high in potassium and antioxidants. Dark Chocolate is a heart-healthy dessert.

2. Eggs

Eggs are not only a protein source but are also a healthy fats. A 50 g hard-boiled egg provides 5.3 g of fat, including the good unsaturated fats.

3. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. This consists of 42 g of fat per 100 g, the bulk of that is unsaturated. How to consume this? Add them to smoothies, oatmeal, or baked products and use.

4. Olives and Olive Oil

Olives yield around 10.9 g of fat per 100 g of mainly monounsaturated fats. It is used extensively on the Mediterranean diet, extra virgin olive oil has been linked with lower heart disease risk and better blood pressure.

5. Tree Nuts

A high level of  plant nutrients and unsaturated fats are included in Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and other tree nuts. These are also good for the brain and heart equally. A small daily handful can provide a fat-packed nutrient boost. So if you are looking for an energy acceleration, this will be helpful.

6. Fatty Fish

Salmon, sardines,  mackerel, and other fatty fish are loaded with long-chain omega-3 fatty acids that  are essential for brain function and helpful for inflammation reduction.

7. Chia Seeds

In Chia Seeds around 65% of  fat content comes from omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds are easiest plant fats to be used in smoothies, puddings, or baked foods .This will give you a healthy and energy packed day.

8. Full-Fat Yogurt

Full-fat natural yogurt mainly consists of healthy fats as well as probiotics for more efficient gut health. So this is a good healthy fat to be included in your lifestyle.

Why do we have to Look into Avocado Alternatives?

Even though avocados are rich in nutrients, varying fat sources guarantees you receive a range of nutrients and flavors in your diet.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general awareness purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment of any medical condition.

Not A Fan Of Avocados? Here Are The Best Foods Rich In Healthy Fats

