Home > Health > Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

A viral TikTok is gaining all the right attention as it shows a woman exposing a big brand’s seal, packed pads covered in black and green mould. Check out the video.

(Image Credit: Instagram @newsxofficial)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 24, 2025 10:29:03 IST

A shocking video is circulating widely on the internet, sparking a major discussion on women’s safety and health issues.

The video shows a woman clearly exposing green and black mold inside a sealed pack of a major sanitary pad brand. The video quickly gained millions of views, creating consumer concern and urgent calls for regulatory action.

The video was originally posted by a TikTok user who shared this horrifying experience. In it, the user shows multiple sanitary pads covered in mold. Many viewers also shared their personal experiences with the same brand and similar issues.

Health care experts described this as a serious incident, warning that mold and bacteria can pose severe risks to a woman’s reproductive and overall health.

This viral video has ignited widespread debate on social media, questioning hygiene standards, transparency, and quality control in feminine health care products. People are demanding accountability and urging the public to switch to safer alternatives that do not harm health.




Company’s Statement

So far, the company has not released any official statement or taken responsibility. Netizens insist that manufacturers conduct quality checks and share the results publicly to restore consumer confidence.

Videos like this make the public question how health care systems overlook basic necessities. Individuals need to check these products themselves. Many good alternatives in the market are both safer and more effective.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:29 AM IST
