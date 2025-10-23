LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Where Is 'Torenza'? Woman's Viral JFK Airport Video Sparks Parallel Dimension Theories

A viral video claims that an old woman at JFK, travelling to Japan, is from a non-existent country, “Torenza”. From documents to luggage, nothing was really wrong with her except her country. Check out the real story.

(Image credit: X @Kotsocha_ke)
(Image credit: X @Kotsocha_ke)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Last updated: October 23, 2025 13:29:03 IST

In a shocking video going viral, an old lady at the John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, USA, travelled from Tokyo with a passport from a country called “Torenza”. 
Sounds fishy, right? 
That’s what the officials at the airport thought until they thoroughly checked her passport, stamps, and even chip. They even checked her documents to verify, but even the documents were good to go. There was nothing wrong with her luggage or her documents, except for the country she said she came from. 

What’s in the video?

The video was initially posted on TikTok and later blew up on X(formerly known as Twitter). The video shows a woman arriving at the counter with a Torenza passport; the officers asked her questions that made them even more confused. 

To add to the suspense, the video also shows a witness who adds another twist to the video. It says that she looked like any other tourist, but the authorities told her that a country like “Torenza” doesn’t exist. She coldly replies, “This is not my world.”

Netizen’s Reaction

This wild incident led people to make up their theories, some scary, some funny. According to the people on the internet, it could be a case of time travel or even a parallel dimension. People also took her as the government’s cover-up. However, the reality is, the video was just an AI-generated fiction.

As of now, no statement confirming this incident at the airport has been given by the authorities. No passenger records, no description of such an event has ever been mentioned by the authorities.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:59 PM IST
