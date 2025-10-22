Viral video: Pakistani Man Celebrates Diwali In London, Internet Applauds His Message Of Peace And Unity

A heartwarming video of a Pakistani man celebrating Diwali in London has taken the internet by storm, winning hearts across borders. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named Sheikh Zain (username: @zfourin), shows him joyfully lighting diyas, phooljhadis (sparklers), and firecrackers to mark the Festival of Lights.

The video is captioned, “Happy Diwali from a Pakistani”, with a text overlay that reads, “POV: Pakistani celebrating Diwali ft. London.” In the clip, Zain can be seen smiling as he celebrates amid glowing diyas, symbolising the spirit of unity and cultural harmony.

The video has since gone massively viral, amassing thousands of likes and comments across platforms. Many users praised Zain’s gesture as a beautiful example of cross-cultural respect and peace between communities.







One Instagram user commented, “This is the cutest thing I have watched on the internet today. I hope there are more like you in the coming generation, respecting and celebrating each other’s differences. Much love from India.”

However, not all reactions were positive. Another user remarked, “My festival is not your aesthetic… it’s a religious festival (the day Ramji came home). Laxmi Pooja is the main part of the festival if you can’t acknowledge that, don’t do it.”

Despite mixed opinions, the overwhelming response was filled with appreciation and love. A third user commented, “So beautiful and lovely… this festival is an invite for prosperity, so anyone can celebrate it. Thanks to our Pak bros who believe in peace and harmony.”

The viral clip highlights how Diwali’s message of light over darkness and good over evil transcends borders, bringing people together beyond religion and nationality.

