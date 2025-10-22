Viral: Woman Divorces Husband After Not Getting A Single Penny From Rs.12 Crore Lottery: ‘He Betrayed Me’

The mischief of a Chinese man annoyed his wife when he used a huge portion of his lottery winnings to buy a woman a streamer, but gave her nothing, even though she had been with him for several years.

A report by South China Morning Post said that this person, living in eastern China, had provided the streamer with 10 million yuan (in fact a scandal that was later revealed by his wife, whose surname is Yuan) when she sought the divorce.

They had married in 2016 and were living a good life in their Dezhou house in the Shandong province. On December 17, 2024, when the husband, whose identity was not disclosed by the police, won a jackpot of 10.17 million yuan (around the cost of 12 crore), of which he was left with 8.14 million yuan (around the cost of 10 crore) after paying the annual taxes obligatory, the event happened.

Chinese Man Gets Divorce Notice

On receiving the news of the jackpot of her husband, Yuan replied that she was as excited and happy with him then as he was. The Chinese man went as far as promising his better half that she could do anything with the lottery money (and even give her a bank card that had a supposed balance of 3 million yuan (or Rs 36,958,500). The wife did not check the balance or use the card immediately, just on faith and had put it in a drawer.

However, everything took another wrong turn when this man began flaunting his wealth and denied Yuan money to do anything. He would even use his income to gamble during the day and live-stream by female hosts all night even tipping some of them. One of such women streamers was awarded 1.2 million yuan (around Rs 14,786,400) by the man as a tip.

Having given such a huge tip, this husband began communicating with the streamer and got attached to her. In July 2025, he allegedly took the streamer on a four-day trip, and they were later caught by Yuan in a railway station.

According to the chat records that Yuan discovered, her husband addressed the streamer as honey and she addressed him as hubby, which shows that they have a romantic relationship.

What type of elderly man do you prefer? Suppose it was an old man with plenty of money, like I am? he inquired of the live-streaming hostess through one of the messages.

Wife Gets Furious Over Not Getting Anything From Lottery

Yuan divorced her husband after she discovered that he was unfaithful. The woman was despondent about the way things had turned out following an eight-year marriage. “You have treated me unfairly. So many things have I contributed to our family. Do you have any conscience?” Yuan told her husband, who had also learnt that the bank card he provided her had no money in it, after which he inquired.

“Prior to him getting this lottery prize, I used to dream of spending my entire life with him. But he was a traitor in a moment. At one point he had said that he wished to have a live- streamer who could carry a child to him. I hope he had not won the lottery at all,” she said.

Although the husband failed to defend himself and informed the media that he was waiting the court order, Xi Junqi, who is a lawyer at Henan Zhongdi Law Firm, affirmed that the court of law regarded a lottery prize during a wedding as a joint property of a couple.

