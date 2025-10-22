Viral Video: Woman Sitting In ‘Padmasana’ Posture In A Fancy Taj Hotel Asked Not To Sit Cross-Legged: ‘Aaj Bhi Iss Desh Mein Zaleel…’

A woman called out the management of the Taj Hotel after staff allegedly told her not to sit cross-legged at one of their fine dining restaurants.

She recorded a video right there at her table, posted it on X, and let everyone know exactly how she felt. That video blew up fast.

Woman Calls Out Taj Hotel for Asking Her Not to Sit Cross-Legged

In the clip, Shradha Sharma, the founder of a media website, says a hotel manager walked over during her meal and asked her to uncross her legs because, apparently, it was bothering other guests.

She didn’t hold back. “A regular person, working hard, spending their own money, comes to the Taj Hotel with dignity, but still ends up getting humiliated. What did I do wrong? I just sat in a normal Padmasana pose. Is it my fault if the Taj wants to teach me how to sit and what to do?” Sharma said.

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है।

और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में?

क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

Shradha Sharma vs Taj Hotel

The internet, as usual, jumped in. Plenty of people backed Sharma, slamming the hotel for being stuffy and classist.

One user wrote, “Now the Taj staff will tell you how to sit while you eat? People pay good money and still can’t sit comfortably? The British left, but the Anglicism stayed.”

Not everyone felt the same way, though. Some defended the hotel, saying fine dining comes with certain rules.

“There are rules for sitting everywhere. You don’t sit cross-legged on a chair. That’s for sitting on the floor. Imagine someone squatting to eat in a restaurant; it wouldn’t fly. Do what you want at home, but not here,” one person commented.

Someone else got a little sarcastic: “Absolutely right. We might not eat cross-legged at home, but let’s all do it in five-star hotels. Maybe let’s squeeze in some rituals before eating, too.”

Others stood firmly with the hotel. “The hotel’s right. Fine dining has its own rules and dress codes. If you want to eat however you like, pick a place that fits. That’s the problem, everyone wants to do things their own way everywhere, and if anyone objects, suddenly the whole culture is under threat.”

For now, the Taj Hotel hasn’t responded to Shradha Sharma’s viral video or her claims.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch