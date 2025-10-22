Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

During the festive season, some companies gave their employees new iPhones, cars, suitcases, hampers, but this company gifted their employees a box of soan papdi. Shortly after the video went viral, it sparked a debate.

While the Diwali season may have ended, the Diwali gift chaos is still going strong. Some employees are very much satisfied with their gifts this Diwali; there are people who are just disappointed.

The Soan papdi story

Soan papdi went from the most liked sweet dish to the most hated one in a few years. This year, an unusual event happened, which sparked a debate online. There’s a video on the internet, where the employees are throwing away their soan papdi boxes at the company’s gate. The employees were expecting a cash bonus this Diwali, and when they got a box of sweets, this was their way of showing disappointment.

🚨 A factory gave boxes of Soan Papdi to its employees instead of a Diwali bonus. In protest, the workers threw all the boxes at the factory gate. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IhaU6ZkEzT — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 21, 2025

Netizens reactions

It didn’t take long for people online to pick sides, and soon after, the internet was divided.

An X user commented under the video, “Workers throwing Soan Papdi boxes is pure arrogance. Festivals are about appreciation, not entitlement. No one owes you a bonus; be thankful for what you get.” Another user wrote, “Fire those employees, they don’t deserve the job.”

One said, “Perhaps the company should have told them of no bonus in advance, getting the bad news in a soan papadi box is going to naturally frustrate many of them.”

