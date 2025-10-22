LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father's Driver

A 5-year-old boy was abducted and killed by his family driver in Delhi’s Narela area, sparking a murder probe. In a separate case, a man was stabbed to death in Ambedkar Nagar over a petty dispute. Police have launched investigations and arrested multiple suspects.

Delhi revenge killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed by Family Driver in Narela; Another Man Stabbed in Ambedkar Nagar(Pc: X)
Delhi revenge killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed by Family Driver in Narela; Another Man Stabbed in Ambedkar Nagar(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 22, 2025 12:24:22 IST

Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

On Tuesday, police reported that a five-year-old boy was abducted and killed in the area of Narela, situated in Delhi. As per officials, the child, who is the son of complainant SCH, disappeared while he was playing outside the house, and his body was discovered later in the room of Neetu, the family driver residing nearby.

A murder case has been registered by police and several teams have been formed for the capture of the culprits. 

It was learned from officials that on October 21, at around 3:30 PM, an initial reporting of a kidnapping call had been made at the NIA police station and later transferred to the Narela police station. Upon inquiry, it was found that the complainant’s 5-year-old son, “SCH,” namely A, was playing outside his house when he disappeared. Later, the child’s dead body was found in the room of Neetu, who is the complainant “SCH’s” driver and resides in a nearby house, police said in a statement.

The complainant said that he had 7-8 champion vehicles. Yesterday evening, two of his drivers, namely Nitu and Wasim, were drunk and got into a fight. Nitu beat up Wasim. When Wasim complained of the same to SCH, he slapped the said driver 2-4 times and scolded him. Nitu was allegedly angered by this and lured ‘A’ away from his home, took him to his rented room, and then killed him, according to the police, using bricks and a knife.

“The police took the child to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A murder case is being registered, and an investigation is underway. Nitu is absconding, and multiple teams have been formed for his search,” they said. 

A person had also died when five people stabbed him in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. The person died after being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, according to a police official. After a thorough investigation, police arrested the five culprits, one of whom is currently being treated in Safdarjung hospital after getting harmed, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to police, on October 20, information was received at PS Ambedkar Nagar from Safdarjung Hospital, wherein one injured person was admitted in an unconscious state, and the doctor declared him brought dead.

During the first inquiry, the injured man was stabbed by some people over a petty issue, as said by the police. In another round of inquiry, it was discovered that the accused Lalit (changed name), R/o Sangam Vihar, Age 22 years, along with his associates, was involved in stabbing the victim.

Later, more information was received concerning the MLC of the accused who suffered injuries and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, police sources said. 

Further intensive inquiries found that the accused together with co-accuseds all residing at Dakshinpuri joint attacked and stabbed the deceased victim. Lalit faces treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while other five accused persons have been apprehended by staff under PS Ambedkar Nagar. A case under relevant law sections was registered and further investigation under process.

Taken Inputs From ANI

Also Read: Punjab Horror: Ex-DGP Mustafa, Wife And Ex Minister Razia Sultan Booked Yor 35-Year-Old Son’s Murder

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:07 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

