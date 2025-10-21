Punjab Horror: Ex-DGP Mustafa, Wife And Ex Minister Razia Sultan Booked Yor 35-Year-Old Son’s Murder

Haryana Police on Tuesday in a shocking incident registered a murder case against former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana. The two have been booked in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula.

Aqil Akhtar Feared For His Life, Accused His Family in Social Media Post

Aqil was first found unconscious at his home in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula on the night of October 16. He was declared “brought dead” after his found him and immediately rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. Police lead an initial inquiry and recorded the family’s statement. Police did not suspect any foul play from the family. The post-mortem examination was conducted next day and body was handed over to the family. Aqil’s last rites were performed in his native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

However, the case soon took a dramatic turn. A man identified as Shamshudeen Chaudhary held a press conference in Panchkula, claiming that Aqil’s death was not natural. Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab, presented a social media post made by Aqil in August. The post levelled serious charges against charges against the family expressing fear for his life.

FIR Against Ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa, Congress Leader Razia Sultana

Chaudhary shared a screenshot allegedly from the personal diary of the deceased made in August. He also filed a written complaint with the Panchkula Police, Haryana DGP, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Police registered First Information Report (FIR) at the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station against Mohammad Mustafa, Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law after the Chaudhary’s complaint and the social media evidence. According to the reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta confirmed that the case has been filed under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aqil Akhtar Murder: SIT Formed for Investigation

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of an officer of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank to ensure transparency and thoroughness.

Reports quoted DCP Gupta saying, “The SIT will conduct the investigation with an open mind and without any prejudice, with the aim of ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers.”

Aqil Akhtar is survived by his wife, who is a homemaker, and two young children. The couple has a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. His father, Mohammad Mustafa, served as the DGP of the state and retired in 2021. He subsequently joined the Congress party. His mother, Razia Sultana, is a senior Congress leader and a three-time MLA from Malerkotla.

