Home > India > Viral Video: Iconic Pune Fort ‘Purified’ With Gaumutra After Woman Offers Namaz

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni joined protests against the move and reportedly performed purification rituals with ‘gaumutra’ at the site where namaz was offered.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 21, 2025 13:16:29 IST

A case has been registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune’s historic Shaniwar wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations. MP Medha Kulkarni participated in the demonstrations against the decision and reportedly performed purification rituals using ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) at the site where namaz was being offered.

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

The incident reportedly took place around 1:45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune City Police. The video led to protest demonstrations on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city based right wing outfit, they also performed Purification rituals at spot where namaz was offered, police have increase security deployment around Shaniwarwada.

“We have invoked the relevant section of the AMASR Rules, which provides for penalties related to prohibited activities within protected monuments,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, commenting on a viral video allegedly showing women offering namaz at Shaniwarwada and BJP performing “purification” there, stated that Shaniwarwada is a symbol of Hindu valor and close to the community’s heart.

He questioned if Muslims would accept Hindus chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali, emphasizing that prayers should be offered at designated places. Rane supported Hindu workers raising their voice on the issue.
“Shaniwarwada has a history. It is the symbol of our valour.

It is very close to the Hindu community’s heart. If you want to offer namaz there, will you be fine with Hindus going to Haji Ali and chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Will your sentiments not be hurt?… One should offer prayers only at the designated places. If Hindu workers raised their voice, then it is correct,” he told ANI. 

(Inputs From ANI) 

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 12:45 PM IST
