No Diwali Bonus, No Toll Collection: Agra-Lucknow Expressway Toll Workers Let Vehicles Pass Free For 10 Hours In Protest

In one of an interesting protest, that made the life of the road travellers easy and toll free, goes viral. On the Saturday eve the employees at the Agra-Lucknow expressway toll plaza sat on a protest afrer receiving a lower bonus ahead Diwali. The workers stopped collecting the toll and let the vehicles pass for free.

Believing the sources said a dispute had been ongoing between the toll-operating company, Shri Sai and Datar Company, and its employees over the bonus amount.

It is known that the company offered Rs 1,100, which the workers rejected as insufficient compared to last year. The protest disrupted normal operations on the expressway, drawing the attention of authorities and commuters alike.

Protest Led To End Up With A Salary Hike Deal

After ten hours of halted operations, the company and employees reached an agreement to increase salaries by 10 percent, allowing toll collection to resume. Last year, employees under a different contractor had received a Rs 5,000 bonus, which heightened dissatisfaction over the reduced amount this year.

Company officials, along with police personnel, arrived at the site to negotiate with workers. The project manager, Krishna Jurail, confirmed that discussions were ongoing and that the company prioritized resolving the dispute. The agreement highlighted the workers’ insistence on fair compensation and their determination to protest until management addressed their concerns adequately.

Despite efforts to resolve the issue quickly, toll collection did not resume immediately. By 9 am on Sunday, employees continued their strike, insisting that management meet all their demands. The protest reflects growing tensions between workers and contractors over compensation discrepancies and the importance of bonuses during festive seasons.

Impact on Commuters and Expressway Operations

The toll strike caused temporary disruptions on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, affecting commuters and commercial vehicles traveling along the busy route.

Many motorists benefited from the toll-free passage during the protest but faced delays due to the unexpected halt in operations. The incident highlighted the critical role of expressway staff and the impact of labor disputes on public infrastructure.

