Are Banks Closed Today? Check Updates For October 21, A Day After Diwali

As Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 begins today, banks in several Indian cities including Mumbai, Bhopal, and Guwahati remain closed on October 21. However, banks in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad are operating as usual.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 21, 2025 08:27:50 IST

As Diwali is over and even the Indian stock market opens for a special one hour Diwali Muhurat Trading session today, several customers stand curious that are the banks operational on Turday? (Today- Oct 21). 

Informing that according to the Reserve Bank Of India, October 2025 holiday list, banks will remain closed in a few cities, including Mumbai, Bhopal, and Guwahati. However, banking services will function normally in most parts of the country such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Customers in these cities can continue their financial transactions as usual through online and offline banking facilities.

The holiday is marked for ‘Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja’.

Banks in these regions will resume normal operations on the next working day. However, digital banking channels, including ATMs, mobile apps, and internet banking, will remain active for customers to conduct routine transactions without disruption during the holiday period.

Banks Open in Major Cities Including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai

While some regions observe bank holidays, financial institutions in other major Indian cities continue to operate normally. Banks in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agartala, Kanpur, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Patna remain open on October 21. Customers in these areas can visit their branches for regular banking work, deposits, or withdrawals without facing any service interruptions.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

The Reserve Bank of India has issued the complete bank holiday list for October 2025.

  • October 18 (Saturday): Kati Bihu – Holiday in Assam

  • October 20 (Monday): Diwali / Naraka Chaturdasi – Holiday in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat

  • October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali (Deepavali) – Holiday in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan

  • October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvat New Year/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja – Holiday in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra

  • October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba – Holiday in Gujarat, Assam, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh

  • October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) – Holiday in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand

  • October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja – Holiday in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand

  • October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday – Holiday in Gujarat

Regular Banking Operations to Resume Post Holidays

Banks across India will continue normal operations once regional holidays conclude. Customers are advised to check their respective state-wise holiday lists before visiting branches.

 Despite physical closures, essential banking services through ATMs, UPI, and mobile banking will remain unaffected. The RBI issues monthly holiday lists under the Negotiable Instruments Act to maintain uniformity across states during regional and national festivals.

Must Read: AQI Update A Day After Diwali: Delhi Wakes Up Under Toxic Smog, AQI Levels Up

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS