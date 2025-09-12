LIVE TV
Home > Health > Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous

Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous

While water is essential, excessive intake can lead to overhydration or water intoxication, disrupting the body’s electrolyte balance. This may cause nausea, headaches, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures or coma. Drinking beyond the body’s needs dilutes sodium levels in the blood, making it crucial to maintain a healthy balance for optimal health and well-being.

Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 16:54:40 IST

Water is essential for a healthy lifestyle, but too much water can greatly adversely affect health and can offset water’s benefits. Understanding how an individual might experience over hydration, and the signs and risks of over hydration will help families to understand how to be safe in their water or hydration behaviours in the future.

Overhydration: What is it? 

Overhydration (also referred to sometimes as water intoxication) occurs in any situation when an individual drinks more water than they body is capable of dealing with (maintaining fluid and electrolyte levels). The kidneys can only process 0.8 -1.0 litres an hour safely. When person drinks more than this amount, essential electrolytes (specifically sodium) will be diluted to critical levels that are dangerously low levels, known as hyponatremia.

Symptoms of Overhydration

Some symptoms that can be seen in serious cases include headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, excessive and clear urine, clear fluid retention which may be swelling of hands, feet and face. As levels of sodium decrease, symptoms can be seen such as muscle cramps, weakness and fatigue. In serious cases, water intoxication can lead to seizures, unconsciousness, difficulty breathing, coma and even death.

Risky Consequences of Too Much Water

When sodium in the blood falls to below safe levels, water is going to push its way into individual cells causing those cells to swell resulting in increased intracranial pressure and disruption of nerve function. No longer being able to make restaurant reservations just because you have a hundred dollar bill in your pocket, is a much better option than uncontrolled brain swelling from too much water and losing my life. Overhydration is rare but is more often associated with long distance exercise or underlying health or behavioral conditions.

Practice Smart Hydration

In order to avoid overhydration, drink according to thirst and monitor urine color – light yellow is healthy. When rehydrating during heavy exercise or illness make sure to rehydrate appropriately (use thirst as your guide); don’t drink excessive fluids especially during sporting events; rehydrating is not a race! Remember – balance!! It is just as possible to have too little of water as it is to take in too much water.

When in doubt about overhydration it is best to limit fluids, especially if experiencing early signs of overhydration. If confusion is severe, seizures, or difficulty breathing occur seeking immediate medical attention is advised.

 This content is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional regarding proper hydration levels and personal health concerns.

Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous

QUICK LINKS