Delhi-NCR H3N2 Outbreak: 70% Households Report Flu-Like Symptoms, Causes, Symptoms and Prevention Explained

In today’s time, Delhi-NCR is the most affected by influenza A subtype H3N2. It is affecting nearly 70% of households with flu-like symptoms. These strains, named from the respective haemagglutinin (H3) and neuraminidase (N2) surface proteins, are known to mutate quite often. This may lead to recurrent outbreaks of different severities.

What is an H3N2 Virus?

You are aware that the H3N2 virus is one of the main strains of influenza A. This may include causes of seasonal flu and respiratory infections. This can tend to cause more severe symptoms in high-risk people, such as kids, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic ailments.

Symptoms of the H3N2 Virus

Symptoms you should know:

Sudden high fever

Persistent cough

Sore throat

Severe fatigue and body aches

Headache

Nasal congestion and a runny nose

If you notice that some patients, especially children, may also experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. Recovery usually takes around 7 days, but cough and fatigue may persist longer.

Causes

This type of transmission can occur when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or even speaks, and droplets come into contact with another person’s mucous membranes. You can experience this through contact with contaminated surfaces, followed by touching of the eyes, nose, or mouth. This can be caused by high population density, a change in weather, and a weak immune status, which puts an individual at increased risk.

Prevention

To minimize the risk:

Get vaccinated against seasonal influenza, which usually covers H3N2.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Wear a mask in crowded or confined spaces.

Avoid close contact with persons who have a respiratory infection.

Cover the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

If you or someone you know believes that prompt diagnosis and treatment are important. Kindly, hospitalization and antivirals such as oseltamivir may be required for those in high-risk categories or with severe symptoms.

DISCLAIMER- This information is for informational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised suggestions.