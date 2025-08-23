Excessive Screen Time: How It Impacts Your Brain and Mental Health

In today’s digital world, you can’t get away from screens, whether they are smartphones, laptops, TVs, or tablets . While technology allows us to be connected and get information, too much time on screens is becoming a concern for brain health and mental health.

Effects on Brain Structure and Function

Studies show that too many hours on screens with the volume turned up, can change the physical structure of the brain. One study found that young adults who reported spending excessive screen time (8-11 hours) experienced thinning of the cerebral cortex which is responsible for memory, decision-making, and problem solving. In addition, heavy screen time users can reduce gray matter volume in the cerebral cortex, which is important for movement, memory, and emotions (Brocca et al., 2021). Changes to your brain with excessive screen use may not only influence behaviors but could potentially increase risk for neurodegenerative disease later on in life.

Impact on Mental Health

Studies find excessive screen time exacerbates stress, anxiety, and depression. In addition, excessive screen time impacts your natural circadian rhythm, decreasing melatonin causing you to have sleep issues, by either exhibiting poor sleep quality or poor sleep duration. Excessive screen time will cause you problems falling asleep and the quality of sleep will be impacted, impacting your future mood and cognitive performance for the next day.

Social and Cognitive Implications

Extensive screen time generally reduces face-to-face contact time and increases feelings of loneliness or isolation. Excessive screen time creates sensory overload in your brains, burns off mental energy, worsens attention span, increases irritability, etc. Reducing your screen time & including physical exercise, social engagement, and stress management practices are not only important for brain health, but mental wellness.

Taking a conscious approach to monitor your screen time is important to your cognitive functioning and your mental health, considering the world in which we live is saturated with technology.

This article is for informational purposes only. Effects of screen time vary for individuals. If you are experiencing persistent mental health issues, sleep problems, or digital addiction, please consult a healthcare professional for proper guidance and treatment.