Home > Health > GeM enables over Rs 14.91 lakh crore procurement across 3 crore orders: Piyush Goyal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 03:11:08 IST

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has enabled cumulative procurement of over Rs 14.91 lakh crore across three crore orders, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while praising the success of the GeM, which completed 9 years of its launch.

For the financial year 2025-26, the platform has already recorded transactions worth Rs 1.52 lakh crore, the Union Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

In just nine years, GeM has become India’s most trusted digital procurement platform, empowering sellers and service providers across the nation, including women entrepreneurs, startups, MSEs, artisans, SHGs and Divyangjans.

With Rs 5.4 lakh crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024-25 alone, GeM has not only streamlined procurement but redefined access, equity and empowerment in governance.

Launched on August 9, 2016, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is an online platform to facilitate the procurement of goods and services by government departments and organisations.

It aims to create a transparent, efficient, and inclusive public procurement process according to the National Portal of India. GeM enables government buyers to purchase a wide range of items from a diverse pool of sellers through a centralised online system.

Union Goyal congratulated the GeM team in a post on X, calling it a cornerstone of transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency.

He added that the GeM was launched to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” Over the years, it has grown into a platform that not only simplifies government procurement but also ensures broad participation and cost-effective transactions, he said.

The inclusive model of GeM has helped bring a wide array of local producers and entrepreneurs into the formal procurement ecosystem.

GeM has also been integrated with the e-Gram Swaraj portal to facilitate procurement by panchayats. This step toward decentralised digital procurement marks a significant advancement in empowering grassroots governance.

According to Minister Goyal, GeM’s growth reflects not just impressive numbers but also a deepening impact that supports local communities and aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: gemgovernment-e-marketplacemicro-and-small-enterprisespiyush goyalprocurement

