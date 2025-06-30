Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Health > ‘Healthy Patients, Calm Mind Like Dhoni’s, Trust’: A Doctor’s Wishlist On National Doctors’ Day 2025

‘Healthy Patients, Calm Mind Like Dhoni’s, Trust’: A Doctor’s Wishlist On National Doctors’ Day 2025

On National Doctors' Day 2025, a senior doctor shares his heartfelt wishlist — from healthier patients and deeper doctor-patient bonds to calm under pressure, trust, and teamwork. A reminder that doctors, too, hope, dream, and heal.

'Healthy Patients, Calm Mind Like Dhoni's, Trust': A Doctor's Wishlist On National Doctors' Day 2025
'Healthy Patients, Calm Mind Like Dhoni's, Trust': A Doctor's Wishlist On National Doctors' Day 2025

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 04:48:45 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Every July 1, India celebrates its doctors — the tireless warriors in white coats who juggle long hours, emotional intensity, and clinical precision. But beyond the stethoscope and surgical gloves lies a deeply human side, one that wishes, hopes, and aspires not just for medical success but for meaning.

On National Doctors’ Day 2025, here’s a wishlist from a clinician who has seen both the pain and power of healing up close. Dr. Yogesh Kumar. B, Senior Consultant in Spine Care at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, shares what he truly hopes for:

1. Healthy Patients, Our Greatest Victory
The most fulfilling outcome for any doctor isn’t fame, fortune, or fanfare. “The ultimate reward I earn would be to see my patients, cease to be patients,” says Dr Kumar. In a paradox only doctors understand, their ultimate reward lies in their own redundancy.

2. Time With Patients, Beyond the Clock
In today’s fast-paced hospital corridors, time has become a rare luxury. “My wish is to connect with each and every one of them, listening to their stories, and care for them without having to look at the clock,” he says.

3. A Real Work-Life Balance
Medicine is more than a profession; it’s a calling. But even healers need healing. “I would ask the ‘Genie’ to work this magic, without any compromise to clinical work.”

4. A Calm Mind, Like Dhoni Under Pressure
Surgeons often operate in high-stakes situations. Keeping cool when the unexpected arises can mean everything. What Dr Kumar hopes for is “a cool mind, like cricketer MS Dhoni’s, to think and operate in any kind of turmoil”.

5. Continuous Learning 
The world of medicine evolves rapidly. For Dr Kumar, staying still isn’t an option. “Becoming better every day should be the goal of any doctor.”

6. Trust, The Bedrock of Healing
Beyond prescriptions and procedures lies trust, which is a sacred bond between doctor and patient — “a vital factor we need from our patients and their families”.

7. Strong Healthcare Teams
Medicine is not a solo sport. Behind every successful treatment is a team — nurses, technicians, physiotherapists, admin staff, and more, “to collaborate on various levels for the greater good”, says Dr Kumar.

8. Gratitude
Recognition doesn’t have to come with medals. “A little smile from our patients is worth more than gold,” says Dr Kumar.

Also Read: Study Finds Brain Scan Clues Behind Parkinson’s Drug Failures

Tags: health updates
Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?