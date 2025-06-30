‘Healthy Patients, Calm Mind Like Dhoni’s, Trust’: A Doctor’s Wishlist On National Doctors’ Day 2025

Every July 1, India celebrates its doctors — the tireless warriors in white coats who juggle long hours, emotional intensity, and clinical precision. But beyond the stethoscope and surgical gloves lies a deeply human side, one that wishes, hopes, and aspires not just for medical success but for meaning.

On National Doctors’ Day 2025, here’s a wishlist from a clinician who has seen both the pain and power of healing up close. Dr. Yogesh Kumar. B, Senior Consultant in Spine Care at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, shares what he truly hopes for:

1. Healthy Patients, Our Greatest Victory

The most fulfilling outcome for any doctor isn’t fame, fortune, or fanfare. “The ultimate reward I earn would be to see my patients, cease to be patients,” says Dr Kumar. In a paradox only doctors understand, their ultimate reward lies in their own redundancy.

2. Time With Patients, Beyond the Clock

In today’s fast-paced hospital corridors, time has become a rare luxury. “My wish is to connect with each and every one of them, listening to their stories, and care for them without having to look at the clock,” he says.

3. A Real Work-Life Balance

Medicine is more than a profession; it’s a calling. But even healers need healing. “I would ask the ‘Genie’ to work this magic, without any compromise to clinical work.”

4. A Calm Mind, Like Dhoni Under Pressure

Surgeons often operate in high-stakes situations. Keeping cool when the unexpected arises can mean everything. What Dr Kumar hopes for is “a cool mind, like cricketer MS Dhoni’s, to think and operate in any kind of turmoil”.

5. Continuous Learning

The world of medicine evolves rapidly. For Dr Kumar, staying still isn’t an option. “Becoming better every day should be the goal of any doctor.”

6. Trust, The Bedrock of Healing

Beyond prescriptions and procedures lies trust, which is a sacred bond between doctor and patient — “a vital factor we need from our patients and their families”.

7. Strong Healthcare Teams

Medicine is not a solo sport. Behind every successful treatment is a team — nurses, technicians, physiotherapists, admin staff, and more, “to collaborate on various levels for the greater good”, says Dr Kumar.

8. Gratitude

Recognition doesn’t have to come with medals. “A little smile from our patients is worth more than gold,” says Dr Kumar.

