How Can Fire Smoke Kill You? Causes, Symptoms & Life-Threatening Effects of Smoke Inhalation

A lot of people are afraid of the flames when a fire happens, but fire smoke usually is even a bigger threat to life than the flames. Smoke inhalation is a major cause of death in a fire accident. Not only do people die from burns but they also die from inhaling the smoke. Smoke has many toxic gases in it that can incapacitate a person within just a few minutes.

What is Smoke Inhalation?

Smoke inhalation is breathing in harmful air that has been created during fires that contain poisonous gases, hot air and fine particles of materials that are still burning. The smoke will cause the lungs to not have enough oxygen and to damage the airways to your lungs.

How fire smoke will Kill You

There are many ways that smoke from a fire can kill you:

1. Lack of Oxygen

During a fire there is very little life-supporting oxygen left in the air to breath. A person can become unconscious and die from not having enough oxygen within minutes.

2. Poisonous Gases

Burning materials will produce poisons such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide and carbon dioxide that will be inhaled while a person is near the fire. The poisonous gases will displace oxygen in the blood and cause your brain and heart to suddenly stop functioning.

3. Lung injury due to hot air

The hot air from the smoke can actually burn your larynx and cause difficulty breathing.

4. Lungs are filled with particles

The tiny particles from the smoke can obstruct your airway and put you at risk for suffocation.

Symptoms of inhalation of smoke

Difficulty breathing or feeling short of breath

Dizziness, headache

Confusion or lightheadedness

Coughing and pain in the chest

Soot in mouth or nose

Nausea or vomiting

Seek medical attention immediately if any of these symptoms appear.

How to Protect Yourself During a Fire

Remain as low to the ground as possible in order to breathe the cleaner air

Cover your mouth and nose with a wet towel

Do not open any hot doors while you are in a fire

Get out of the building and call emergency services.

Smoke can kill without a sound, and five or ten breaths of toxic smoke may kill. Know the risks and act immediately if you encounter a smoke-inhalation situation.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for general awareness purposes only. It should not be considered medical or emergency advice. Always follow guidance from certified fire safety and healthcare professionals during emergencies.