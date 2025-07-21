LIVE TV
Is Ghee Healthier Than Oil? Unpacking The Truth About Cooking Fats and Your Well Being

A healthy body should be one's first priority. The debate between ghee and oil revolves around their fat content and health benefits. Both ghee and oil are essential fats used in Indian households, but choosing the right one can impact your overall wellbeing. While ghee is a traditional staple, oils like mustard, olive and sunflower are modern additions to cooking. Here are the benefits and risks of ghee and oil to help you judge better.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 19:00:30 IST

A healthy body should be one’s first priority. The debate between ghee and oil revolves around their fat content and health benefits. Both ghee and oil are essential fats used in Indian households, but choosing the right one can impact your overall wellbeing. While ghee is a traditional staple, oils like mustard, olive and sunflower are modern additions to cooking. Here are the benefits and risks of ghee and oil to help you judge better.

Benefits of Ghee

1. Rich in healthy fats and supports brain and heart health.
2. Lactose free- suitable for individuals with lactose-intolerance. 
3. Boosts digestion and helps in stimulating stomach acid secretion.
4. Does not break down into harmful compounds while cooking at high heat.
5. Ayurvedic benefits- used for centuries in traditional medicine for its healing properties.

Risks of Excess Ghee

1. It is high in saturated fats and can increase bad cholesterol. 
2. Calorie dense as even a single tablespoon is around 120 calories.
3. Not suitable for those with heart issues.

Benefits of Oil

1. Helps lower bad cholesterol levels
2. Provides a variety of healthy options like canola oil and olive oil, rich in saturated fats.
3. Neutral flavor and doesn’t overpower the taste of dishes.

Risks of Oil

1. It can release toxic fumes when over heated.
2. Some cheap oils may contain trans fats which are dangerous for heart health.
3. Common cooking oils often undergo heavy processing.

Conclusion: Which One is Better?

Ghee is better for high heat Indian cooking and digestive health, while cold-pressed oils are better for heart health. The harmful effects depend on the type, method of usage and quantity.

