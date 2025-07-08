Kerala Monitors 485 Nipah Virus Contacts, 27 Classified As High Risk

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday stated that Kerala currently monitors 485 individuals identified as contacts of confirmed Nipah virus cases. As part of intensified containment strategies, district health officials have placed the highest number of contacts under observation in Malappuram (192), followed by Palakkad (176), Kozhikode (114), Ernakulam (2), and Kannur (1), according to the Health Department’s official bulletin.

High-Risk Patients and Sample Testing Status

Authorities confirmed that 18 people in Malappuram are undergoing treatment, with one in critical care at the ICU. The district has reported 42 negative results from collected samples so far. In Palakkad, three people remain isolated, while seven samples tested negative for the virus. Officials have categorized 26 individuals as highest risk and placed 117 others under the high-risk category, all of whom are currently under strict surveillance. A Nipah patient from Palakkad continues to receive treatment in an ICU in Kozhikode.

Health Department Reviews Statewide Preparedness

A high-level emergency meeting took place to evaluate containment measures and healthcare preparedness. Senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, NHM State Mission Director, Directors of Health Services and Medical Education, Additional Directors, District Collectors, and District Medical Officers, participated in the assessment. Earlier on Tuesday, Minister Veena George led a review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate Conference Hall, focusing on Nipah virus prevention protocols and healthcare coordination.

Minister Veena George on Monday stated that 461 people remain on the contact list statewide. Among them, 252 belong to Malappuram and 209 to Palakkad. Health officials identified 27 individuals as high-risk contacts. They are under treatment in facilities across Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Ernakulam districts. The Health Minister also confirmed that out of 48 samples taken from contacts, 46 returned negative results. Twenty-three patients are admitted at Manjeri Medical College and another 23 at Kozhikode Medical College.

