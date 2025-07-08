Brazil To Confer Its Highest Honour ‘Grand Collar Of The National Order Of The Southern Cross’ On PM Modi

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday conferred the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil awarded this top civilian honour to recognise PM Modi’s efforts in strengthening diplomatic relations and enhancing cooperation between India and Brazil on global forums. The prestigious award symbolises Brazil’s appreciation for India’s expanding strategic engagement. The ceremony took place during PM Modi’s official State Visit to Brasília, marking a new chapter in India-Brazil bilateral ties.

First Indian PM in 57 Years to Visit Brazil on State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to undertake a State Visit to Brazil. Upon arrival in Brasília, Brazilian authorities organised a warm ceremonial welcome for him, featuring a unique 114-horse guard salute. Officials from both nations greeted PM Modi with full honours, acknowledging the growing diplomatic and economic ties between India and Brazil. This visit included high-level bilateral talks and multiple ceremonial events aimed at reinforcing cooperation in trade, defence, technology, and multilateral platforms like BRICS and G20.

PM Modi Earns 26th International Honour Since 2014

The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross represents Prime Minister Modi’s 26th international honour conferred by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014. These accolades reflect India’s rising influence on the world stage under his leadership. Previous honours include the Order of Zayed from the UAE, Legion of Honour from France, and the Order of St. Andrew from Russia.

Must Read: BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaking On Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks, Calls It ‘Inappropriate’