LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > India > Brazil To Confer Its Highest Honour ‘Grand Collar Of The National Order Of The Southern Cross’ On PM Modi

Brazil To Confer Its Highest Honour ‘Grand Collar Of The National Order Of The Southern Cross’ On PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Brazil's highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, during his State Visit to Brasília.

PM Modi In Brazil (Pic Credit: PMO)

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 23:12:17 IST

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday conferred the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil awarded this top civilian honour to recognise PM Modi’s efforts in strengthening diplomatic relations and enhancing cooperation between India and Brazil on global forums. The prestigious award symbolises Brazil’s appreciation for India’s expanding strategic engagement. The ceremony took place during PM Modi’s official State Visit to Brasília, marking a new chapter in India-Brazil bilateral ties.

First Indian PM in 57 Years to Visit Brazil on State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to undertake a State Visit to Brazil. Upon arrival in Brasília, Brazilian authorities organised a warm ceremonial welcome for him, featuring a unique 114-horse guard salute. Officials from both nations greeted PM Modi with full honours, acknowledging the growing diplomatic and economic ties between India and Brazil. This visit included high-level bilateral talks and multiple ceremonial events aimed at reinforcing cooperation in trade, defence, technology, and multilateral platforms like BRICS and G20.

PM Modi Earns 26th International Honour Since 2014

The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross represents Prime Minister Modi’s 26th international honour conferred by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014. These accolades reflect India’s rising influence on the world stage under his leadership. Previous honours include the Order of Zayed from the UAE, Legion of Honour from France, and the Order of St. Andrew from Russia. 

Must Read: BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaking On Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks, Calls It ‘Inappropriate’

Tags: 26th International HonourBrazilGrand Collarpm modi’

More News

Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks ‘Absurd’ Nobel Peace Prize Nod For Donald Trump Backed By Netanyahu And Pakistani Army Chief
2014 World Cup Semifinal Germany 7 Brazil 1: 11 Years Since Samba Boys Were Badly Beaten
Why Special Ops Season 2 Release Has Been Postponed? Kay Kay Menon Reveals The REAL Reason, Shares New Date
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 85
Kerala Monitors 485 Nipah Virus Contacts, 27 Classified As High Risk
Elon Musk Expresses Concern Over Press Censorship In India After Reuters X Account Withheld In India
Brazil To Confer Its Highest Honour ‘Grand Collar Of The National Order Of The Southern Cross’ On PM Modi
Is Alvaro Carreras Heading To Real Madrid For A Record Deal? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Why Delhi-NCR Fuel Ban On Old Vehicles Deferred Till November 1?
Chelsea vs Fluminense Club World Cup 2025: Check Probable XI And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?