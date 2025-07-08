BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaking On Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks, Calls It ‘Inappropriate’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday comments on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remark on the language row in the state. Fadnavis, speaking at Vidhan Bhavan said, that Dubey’s comments are ‘inappropriate’ and scholled him that such statements can create confusion among communities.

While addressing the media, Fadnavis clarified that Dubey targeted an organisation and not the Marathi people. “However, in my opinion, it is inappropriate to make such comments. Its interpretation causes confusion among the minds of people,” Fadnavis stated. He reaffirmed the state’s contribution to national development, saying, “The biggest contribution to the country’s GDP comes from Maharashtra. No one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong.” Fadnavis urged political leaders to exercise caution.

What Triggered The Language Row In Maharashtra?

The controversy began after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray urged his party workers to “hit below the eardrum” those refusing to speak Marathi in Mumbai, but advised them not to record the assaults. In response, Dubey made inflammatory remarks on social media targeting Thackeray’s position.

Responding to Raj Thackeray’s controversial directive, Nishikant Dubey posted on social media platform X, writing, “To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger.”

He added, “Tumko patak patak ke maarenge,” indirectly targeting Raj Thackeray and challenging him to confront non-Marathi speakers across languages like Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. His comments triggered a fresh wave of political backlash ahead of upcoming local elections.

Dubey Sparks Outrage by Targeting Non-Marathi Workers

BJP MP Dubey escalated tensions by accusing Raj and Uddhav Thackeray of playing “cheap politics” ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He said, “You people are surviving on our money,” claiming that industrialists like Tata, Birla, and Reliance have roots outside Maharashtra. Dubey challenged the Thackerays to act near Mahim Dargah if they sought to demonstrate bravery. His remarks quickly triggered outrage from political rivals and civil society members who denounced the divisive tone used by the BJP leader amid an already charged environment.

Shiv Sena, Congress Slam BJP MP Over Divisive Rhetoric

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi publicly condemned Dubey’s comments. In a post on X, she questioned his authority, writing, “Who made him the gatekeeper of Hindi? Who made him the spokesperson of industrialists?” She asked if Devendra Fadnavis supported Dubey’s tone and his comments about Maharashtra’s working-class citizens. Chaturvedi also objected to earlier BJP comparisons that allegedly likened Marathi Hindus to terrorists. The language debate continues to stir political tensions, with leaders from both the ruling coalition and the opposition exchanging barbs ahead of key municipal and state elections.

