Union Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Rs 17.30 Crore Railway Projects In Bihar

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Karpoorigram Station and inaugurated projects worth Rs 17.30 crore under the Samastipur division in Bihar.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 12:12:18 IST

In the latest development, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Karpoorigram Station in Samastipur Division, Bihar. Several projects were also announced worth Rs 17.30 crore. 

This announcement included a bhumi pujan that was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur as the Guest of Honour. 

Minister Reviews Digha Bridge Halt: 

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Digha Bridge Halt and reviewed critical aspects including passenger safety, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water facilities, and overall platform conditions.

He directed railway officials to ensure a modern and safe travel experience for all commuters. The Minister emphasized that passenger welfare remains the top most priority of Indian Railways and urged staff to upgrade infrastructure with this goal in mind.

Karpoorigram Station Developmental Work Begins 

The Minister laid the foundation stone for redevelopment works worth Rs 3.30 crore at Karpoorigram Station. These include the modernization of the station building, construction of upgraded waiting rooms, toilets, a digital information system, and dedicated ramps for differently-abled passengers. 

The project aims to ease local traffic congestion and facilitate the seamless movement of trains. Officials stated that the subway will enhance commuter safety while reducing disruptions at the railway crossing point.

The Union Minister noted that Bihar’s railway allocation rose from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

