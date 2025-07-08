Watch: Bees Disrupt IndiGo Flight Path, Takeoff Delayed By An Hour

The indigo flight 6E-7485 from Surat to Jaipur by almost one hour on Monday evening. The bees settled around the aircraft’s rear cargo door while it was preparing for departure from Surat Airport. The incident occurred after all passengers had boarded the Airbus A320, scheduled to leave at 4:40 PM.

As crew began final take-off procedures, ground staff spotted the swarm clustering near the cargo hold, prompting an immediate halt to operations and raising safety concerns among the passengers waiting on board.

Airport Fire Brigade Clears Bees Using Water Jets

Ground personnel initially tried to disperse the swarm using smoke, but the method failed. Airport authorities then summoned the fire brigade to tackle the situation. Firefighters used high-pressure water jets to remove the swarm from the cargo area, ensuring no harm came to the aircraft or staff. Following the clearance operation, ground handling crews resumed final checks and cargo loading procedures. The flight finally departed at 5:26 PM—delayed by 46 minutes. The delay caused inconvenience to passengers, with several of them raising questions about airport readiness during monsoon-related incidents.

IndiGo Silent on Delay, Incident Draws Attention Online

IndiGo did not release an official statement about the incident as of Tuesday morning. However, airport officials confirmed that the bees were cleared safely without damage or injury. A video showing the swarm clustered on the aircraft’s cargo hold door went viral on social media, sparking public curiosity. Authorities described the episode as rare but not entirely unexpected during the monsoon. “The bees were eventually cleared without any harm. The flight departed safely after thorough checks,” said an airport official involved in the operation.

Airport sources explained that bee swarms frequently appear during seasonal transitions, particularly the monsoon months. While authorities have preventive measures in place, they acknowledged that sudden environmental factors remain unpredictable. Surat Airport plans to enhance its pest control protocols to avoid similar disruptions in the future.

