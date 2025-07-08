Bihar Entrepreneur Gopal Khemka’s Murder: Accused Killed In Encounter

The police encounters are now not just limited to Uttar Pradesh but has reached Bihar. In the latest murder of Bihar’s entrepreneur Gopal Khemka has created buzz across the country. Last night the Bihar police killed Vikas – accused in killing Khemka. The emcounter took place in Patna’s Malsalami area late last night.

According to officials, Vikas had allegedly accompanied Umesh, the main shooter, when the businessman was killed outside his home. The Special Task Force and Patna Police carried out the operation.

Officials confirmed that they had already arrested Umesh, who fired the fatal shots at Mr. Khemka. The latest encounter marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the high-profile murder case that has drawn political and public attention.

Businessman Gopal Khemka Killed Outside His Residence

Gopal Khemka, a well-known businessman in Bihar, was shot dead outside his Patna home on Friday night. He was sitting inside his car when an armed assailant approached and fired at him at point-blank range.

The shooter escaped the scene immediately after the attack. Mr. Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps. Police confirmed that he was a prominent figure in the local business community. In 2017, his son was murdered in Hajipur over a land dispute, making this the second tragic loss for the family due to violent crime.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder. Besides apprehending Umesh, the alleged shooter, authorities have detained another individual suspected of hiring the shooter for a contract killing. A senior police officer confirmed that both suspects were arrested in Patna by a joint operation involving the Special Task Force and local police. The investigation remains active, and officials stated they would reveal further details once the inquiry progresses.

The murder of Gopal Khemka has intensified political scrutiny on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. With Assembly elections approaching, opposition parties including the RJD and Congress have launched sharp attacks, accusing the ruling BJP-JDU alliance of failing to maintain law and order.

In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened an emergency meeting with senior police officials.

