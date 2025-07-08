LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Home > India > Bihar Entrepreneur Gopal Khemka’s Murder: Accused Killed In Encounter

Bihar Entrepreneur Gopal Khemka’s Murder: Accused Killed In Encounter

Bihar Police shot dead Vikas, an accused in the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, during an encounter in Patna’s Malsalami area. Authorities had earlier arrested Umesh, the main shooter in the high-profile case.

Bihar encounter !

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 11:02:28 IST

The police encounters are now not just limited to Uttar Pradesh but has reached Bihar. In the latest murder of Bihar’s entrepreneur Gopal Khemka has created buzz across the country. Last night the Bihar police killed Vikas – accused in killing Khemka. The emcounter took place in Patna’s Malsalami area late last night.

According to officials, Vikas had allegedly accompanied Umesh, the main shooter, when the businessman was killed outside his home. The Special Task Force and Patna Police carried out the operation.

Officials confirmed that they had already arrested Umesh, who fired the fatal shots at Mr. Khemka. The latest encounter marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the high-profile murder case that has drawn political and public attention.

Businessman Gopal Khemka Killed Outside His Residence

Gopal Khemka, a well-known businessman in Bihar, was shot dead outside his Patna home on Friday night. He was sitting inside his car when an armed assailant approached and fired at him at point-blank range.

The shooter escaped the scene immediately after the attack. Mr. Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps. Police confirmed that he was a prominent figure in the local business community. In 2017, his son was murdered in Hajipur over a land dispute, making this the second tragic loss for the family due to violent crime.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder. Besides apprehending Umesh, the alleged shooter, authorities have detained another individual suspected of hiring the shooter for a contract killing. A senior police officer confirmed that both suspects were arrested in Patna by a joint operation involving the Special Task Force and local police. The investigation remains active, and officials stated they would reveal further details once the inquiry progresses. 

The murder of Gopal Khemka has intensified political scrutiny on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. With Assembly elections approaching, opposition parties including the RJD and Congress have launched sharp attacks, accusing the ruling BJP-JDU alliance of failing to maintain law and order.

In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened an emergency meeting with senior police officials. 

Must Read: Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Public Services To Get Impacted, 25 Crore People To Participate

More News

US President Donald Trump Confirms Additional Weapons Supply To Ukraine
Five Israeli Soldiers Killed During Overnight Operation In Northern Gaza, Says IDF
Jane Street to Fight SEBI’s Accusations of Market Manipulation
Adani Group Powers India: 15,000 MW Renewable Milestone And Solar Expansion
Last-Minute Shake-Up: Japan’s E-1 Title Defense Hit by Key Withdrawals
Watch: Bees Disrupt IndiGo Flight Path, Takeoff Delayed By An Hour
Donald Trump’s Tariff Target List: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Bihar Entrepreneur Gopal Khemka’s Murder: Accused Killed In Encounter
US Withdraws Terrorist Designation of al-Sharaa-led Syrian Group
Indian Couple And Two Kids Burnt Alive In Car Crash After SUV Hits Wrong-Way Truck In Texas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?