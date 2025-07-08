Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Public Services To Get Impacted, 25 Crore People To Participate

Over 25 crore workers across India will join a nationwide general strike on Wednesday. Ten central trade unions have jointly called for this strike, branding it a ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies.” Sectors including banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, and state transport are expected to witness significant disruption during the strike.

Why?

The trade unions reported months of planning and mobilization efforts leading up to the strike. “More than 25 crore workers will participate in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country,” said Amarjeet Kaur of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). The unions emphasized their goal to make the general strike a massive success across formal and informal sectors.

Public Services and Industries Face Major Disruption

Key public services and industries are likely to face shutdowns due to widespread participation. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha said the strike will disrupt banking operations, postal services, coal mines, factories, and state-run transport systems. The unions expressed frustration over the government’s lack of response to their demands, despite repeated outreach.

Unions Demand Action on 17-Point Charter Ignored by Centre

At the center of the strike lies a 17-point charter of demands, which the unions submitted to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. The unions claimed the government has not acted on their concerns and has failed to organize the Indian Labour Conference for the past ten years. Union leaders allege this reflects the government’s disregard for the working class.

Labour Codes Face Sharp Criticism from Trade Unions

In a joint statement, the unions accused the central government of introducing four new labour codes to undermine worker rights. According to the unions, these laws weaken collective bargaining, extend working hours, suppress union activities, and reduce employer accountability. They described the legislation as an attack on workers’ fundamental rights and trade union movements.

Farmers and Rural Workers Extend Support to the Strike

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmer unions have pledged full support to the strike. Leaders confirmed plans for mass mobilization in rural India, with farm workers joining the protests to show solidarity. The unions stated that this united stand between urban workers and rural communities sends a strong message against corporate-driven governance.

Trade unions have organized similar nationwide protests in recent years. On November 26, 2020, March 28-29, 2022, and February 16, 2023, unions held large-scale strikes raising similar demands. With this latest action, the unions aim to escalate pressure on the government ahead of potential changes in labour law enforcement.

