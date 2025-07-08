Weather Update: Delhi Gets Some Relief From Intense Heat, IMD Issues Orange Alert In Multiple Cities

The monsoon across India has helped the residents to relax from the intense heat. Lately, the IMD has issued an orage alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several Indian states that includes Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana.

Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi- NCR, as light rain and thunderstorm is expected.

Places like OdishCa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh expects rain till Juy 10. The forecast includes heavy showers in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan until July 10, and in Punjab and Haryana on July 8. Coastal and central Maharashtra, including Goa and the Ghat regions, will experience intense rainfall for the next 6-7 days.

Gujarat will remain under watch until July 9, with Marathwada expected to receive heavy rain on July 8 and 9. The agency forecast rain for Saurashtra and Kutch on July 12 and 13, and Telangana till July 9.

Advisory For Fishermen

For the fishermen in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and karaikal, is expected humid -hot weather until July 9. Fishing operations are advised to be cpompletely suspended in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka.

The advisory urged fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, citing strong winds and high waves as potential hazards. The warnings follow the IMD’s alert for rough weather along the western and eastern coastal regions over the next few days as monsoon conditions intensify further.

Kolkata And Delhi Rain Update

Kolkata received heavy rainfall on Monday morning as IMD issued a yellow alert for several districts in West Bengal. Skymet Weather forecast light to moderate rain in districts including Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, and both Purba and Paschim Medinipur. Residents reported localized waterlogging, but no major disruptions were recorded as of the morning update.

The IMD reported light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in Delhi, bringing relief from the heat. Monday’s showers pulled down the minimum temperature by 1–3 degrees and the maximum temperature by 2–4 degrees. Following the rainfall, waterlogging occurred in several parts of Delhi, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

Uttarkashi Bridge Washed Away

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on July 7 caused major destruction as floodwaters washed away a key bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri. The collapse disrupted road connectivity to the pilgrimage site, prompting emergency response teams to assess damage and restore access.

