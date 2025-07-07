Congress Slams Government’s Claim On India Being Among ‘Most Equal’ Countries

Congress on Monday slammed the Centre for allegedly misrepresenting a World Bank report and claiming that India is among the world’s most equal countries and demanded that a clarification.

The Congress’s response came after a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release on Saturday allegedly misread a World Bank report to claim that inequality in India has come down significantly between 2011-12 and 2022-23, making it the fourth-most equal country globally.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary and communication incharge Jairam Ramesh said, “Aap chronology samajhiye (Understand the chronology). The World Bank released its Poverty and Equity Brief for India in April 2025. Immediately after, the Indian National Congress released a statement identifying the several warning signs that the World Bank had flashed for poverty and inequality in India – including warnings about Government data underestimating inequality.”

Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said, “Three months after its release, on July 5, the Modi government’s drumbeaters and cheerleaders in the Press (mis)Information Bureau issued a press release making the staggeringly out-of-touch claim that India is among the world’s most equal societies.”

He said that on July 6, Congress in a press statement once again warned that the government’s data interpretation was based on the limited availability and the uncertain quality of existing data, as well as to the selection of dated benchmarks to measure poverty.

“Now it emerges that the Modi government was not only negligent in its analysis of the World Bank report, it was also outright intellectually dishonest,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further stated that to arrive at its conclusion, the Modi government deliberately chose to use two different benchmarks: ‘consumption inequality’ in India and ‘income inequality’ in other countries.

“A comparison between two entities requires us to use the same metric to judge them. This is not just a fundamental principle of economic analysis, but one of common sense,” he said

He.also highlighted that the choice to measure ‘consumption inequality’ in India was also deliberate.

Consumption inequality is always less than ‘income inequality’ since the rich save a large part of their income, he explained.

He said that when we compare India’s income equality to that of the rest of the world, India performs extremely poorly: India is ranked 176 out of a total of 216 countries in 2019. In other words, India is not the 4th most equal society – it is actually the 40th most unequal society in the world.

“Income inequality in India has grown, and worsened in the last few years under the Modi Raj,” Ramesh said.

He said that wealth inequality in India is even higher than income inequality, reflecting the disproportionate gains of the elite in the last 11 years of cronyism.

“Such fraudulent analysis, being published through the auspices of the PIB, reveals one of two things: a disturbing lack of talent in this government, or an equally disturbing lack of intellectual integrity. The PIB must clarify as to the origins of this press release and retract it immediately,” he said.

He said that there has been a dangerous trend of such random ad-hoc statements and declarations coming from the Modi government’s officials.

Citing examples, Ramesh said, “In May 2025, we saw a similar flurry of incoherent and diverging statements from NITI Aayog officials on the size of the Indian economy. The political leadership’s penchant for distortion and propaganda has clearly trickled down to officials as well.”

Taking a pot shot at the government, the Congress leader said, “By doctoring data, the Modi government cannot simply wish away the stark reality of what is staring us in the face: growing and deepening inequalities, driven by its mindsets and policies.”

