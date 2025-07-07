LIVE TV
IIT In Malasia? Here's What PM Modi And Malaysian PM Anwar Proposed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit and discussed expanding strategic cooperation. The Malaysian readout confirmed their conversation included a proposal to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Malaysia.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 13:59:17 IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit to strengthen strategic cooperation across key sectors. The Malaysian readout confirmed that both leaders discussed the proposal to establish a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar welcomed the idea during their bilateral talks, highlighting education as a vital area for future collaboration.

Focus on Trade, Investment, Defence and Digital Technology

The two leaders reviewed potential avenues to enhance cooperation between India and Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar stated that they explored vast opportunities in sectors such as trade, investment, digital technology, and defence. He added that Malaysia remains committed to boosting bilateral ties through mutual engagement in future-oriented sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and aerospace technology.

Malaysia Invites Indian Investment in Key Sectors

During the conversation, Malaysia expressed a strong interest in attracting Indian investment in next-generation industries. PM Anwar acknowledged Indian companies’ growing interest in the Malaysian market, especially in the digital economy and high-tech industries. He noted that India’s presence in these areas could significantly boost Malaysia’s economic growth and innovation landscape.

Both Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Peace and Stability

India and Malaysia jointly emphasised the importance of regional peace and stability. Both leaders extended support for fair and peaceful resolutions to international concerns, including the ongoing situations in Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir. The leaders stressed the need for diplomatic dialogue and cooperation in addressing global conflicts.

Prime Minister Anwar expressed Malaysia’s support for deepening ASEAN-India relations in the lead-up to the ASEAN-India Summit scheduled for October. He highlighted the mutual benefits of strategic cooperation between India and the ASEAN community. The discussion underscored the shared goal of enhancing multilateral collaboration and regional integration.

Shared Vision for Cultural and Educational Exchange

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to foster stronger people-to-people ties through cultural, tourism, and educational collaborations. PM Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s interest in welcoming Indian academic institutions like the IIT and affirmed support for initiatives that promote bilateral understanding and human resource development.

Tags: brics
