Home > World > Sri Lanka Navy Conducts SAR Operation, Rescues Four Indian Fishermen

Sri Lanka Navy Conducts SAR Operation, Rescues Four Indian Fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy rescued four Indian fishermen from Minicoy Island after their boat went missing in the Chilaw seas due to severe weather. Acting on a distress alert from MRCC Mumbai, the Navy launched a prompt Search and Rescue operation using Fast Attack Craft.

Image Credit: Sri Lankan Navy

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 13:46:11 IST

In the latest development, the Sri Lankan Navy launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in an aim to rescue four Indian fishermen stranded off the western coast of Sri Lanka on July 6. 

Based on the information, the Navy deployed Fast Attack Craft from the Western Naval Command. The operation successfully located the distressed fishing boat and rescued the stranded crew near the Chilaw seas. The fishermen, residents of Minicoy Island in India, had been missing since June 29 due to adverse weather conditions and communication failure.

MRCC Mumbai Alerted Sri Lanka Following Communication Breakdown

The rescue operation began after MRCC Mumbai informed MRCC Colombo that an Indian fishing vessel had lost contact on June 29. The vessel reportedly went missing during severe weather conditions. Responding immediately, the Sri Lanka Navy initiated a coordinated SAR operation. The team located the distressed boat in Sri Lankan waters and rescued the crew.

The Navy transported the fishermen to Dikowita harbour, where the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Navy extended necessary assistance and support.

Upon reaching Dikowita harbour, the Navy and Coast Guard conducted initial medical examinations of the rescued fishermen. After confirming their health status, officials handed the individuals over to the Wattala Police Station for further procedures. Authorities confirmed that all four fishermen belonged to Minicoy Island in India.

