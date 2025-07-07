LIVE TV
26 Years Since Captain Vikram Batra's Supreme Sacrifice In Kargil War

India on Sunday observed the 26th death anniversary of Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra awardee, who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War. On July 7 that year, he laid down his life while leading a daring mission at Point 4875 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district.

Balidan Diwas

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 12:59:30 IST

“Ye dil mange more”- a popular slogan during the Kargil war popularised by Captain Vikram Batra. Today is marked as the ‘Balidan Diwas’ marking 26 years since Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra awardee, martyred in the 1999 Kargil War.  It was 7th July 1999 during a daring mission at Point 4875 in the Kargil district of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

Captain Batra’s legacy continues to inspire generations of Indians. He had a twin brother, Vishal Batra, and was engaged to Dimple Cheema.

Kargil Hero’s Story Immortalised in Films and Tributes

Bollywood portrayed Captain Vikram Batra’s valour through two major films. Abhishek Bachchan played a character based on Batra in LOC Kargil, while Sidharth Malhotra portrayed him in Shershaah, released in 2021. The Indian Army had given him the code name “Shershaah” during Operation Vijay. His memorable line, “Tirange mein lipta hua aaoonga ya lehrake aaoonga,” remains etched in public memory. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who essayed Batra’s role, shared a tribute on X last year with an archival image of the soldier, stating, “Your legacy to this day remains the highest ideals of bravery and honor.”

Public Response to the Shershaah Biopic and Its Impact

The biopic Shershaah received critical acclaim and public appreciation for its storytelling and music. Audiences praised its emotional narrative and performances. Songs like “Raataan Lambiyan” and “Mann Bharryaa” gained massive popularity. The film highlighted not only Captain Batra’s bravery but also the personal cost of war.

In his social media post commemorating 25 years of Kargil, Malhotra wrote, “We remember and honor you today and always for ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’. Jai Hind.” The line, borrowed from Captain Batra’s famous radio call, continues to serve as a powerful reminder of his courage.

Balidan Diwas
