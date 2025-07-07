Nation Pays Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on His Balidan Diwas

India observed the death anniversary of Captain Vikram Batra on Sunday, marking his supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. The nation remembered his courage, leadership, and dedication as tributes poured in from across the country. Captain Batra, known for his iconic phrase “Yeh Dil Maange More,” laid down his life during Operation Vijay while recapturing Point 4875 in the Drass sector.

He led his men from the front, neutralising enemy bunkers under heavy fire and ultimately achieving the objective, even at the cost of his own life.

“Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Vikram Batra on his Balidan Diwas. His unmatched bravery and sacrifice during the Kargil War remain a glorious example of courage in service of the nation. My tributes to him on his ‘Balidan Diwas’,” posts Defence Minister… pic.twitter.com/EpN8UG1AaJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2025

Rajnath Singh Shares Tribute to the Kargil Hero

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured Captain Vikram Batra’s legacy on social media. In a post on X, Singh wrote, “Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Vikram Batra on his Balidan Diwas. His unmatched bravery and sacrifice during the Kargil War remain a glorious example of courage in service of the nation.

My tributes to him on his ‘Balidan Diwas’.” Several other military officials, politicians, and citizens also took to various platforms to commemorate the 24-year-old officer who died defending India’s territorial integrity.

Captain Batra’s Role in the Kargil War

Commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1997, Captain Vikram Batra served with the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. During the Kargil conflict, he played a pivotal role in capturing key strategic points. On July 7, 1999, during the mission to recapture Point 4875, he led a daring assault under intense enemy fire. He evacuated a wounded soldier and launched a counterattack, ultimately falling to enemy bullets. His gallantry earned him the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime military honour, posthumously.

Balidan Diwas Observed Across India

Indian Army personnel and citizens across the country observed Captain Batra’s Balidan Diwas by laying wreaths, lighting candles, and organising memorial events. In his hometown Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, residents and family members gathered to honour his legacy.

Must Read: National Herald Case: Hearing In Rouse Avenue Court Today