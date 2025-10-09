Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?

The cases of influenza in Japan are witnessing a major spike, prompting the authorities to declare a nationwide epidemic. Medical experts believe the virus is developing at a record pace and spreading rapidly.

The outburst has overwhelmed hospital wards across Japan, compelling schools across nation to shut down. Though, it is significant to note that such situations occur almost every year in Japan because of the flu, but this time it has arrived five weeks prior to the scheduled time period compared to last year.

The fast and early spread indicates that the influenza virus is adapting to circumstances at a unique pace. But this drift is not limited only to Japan. Researchers worldwide have detected similar patterns, prompting calls for increased vigilance among the residents along with the travelers coming to the country.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, on October 3, declared an influenza epidemic after 4,030 people were treated for the flu at chosen medical institutions across the country throughout the week starting September 22, around 957 cases were increased compared to the previous week.

Reason Behind the Outbreak

Scientists and Health officials have indicated various factors behind this outpouring. Amongst them is the return of tourist at a large-scale in post-pandemic era, it has accelerated the movement of people, and viruses, across borders.

