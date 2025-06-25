Malaria Vaccine To Be Available For Children Of These Countries For Less Than 5 Dollars Or About 430 rupees

There is some good news for millions of patients struggling around the world. The news is that the world’s first malaria vaccine (RST,S) approved for “malaria”, a disease caused by a mosquito bite, will be available for children at less than half the price. This was announced by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with GSK. This vaccine was approved by the WHO in year 2021.

Bharat Biotech International Limited and GSK have made this announcement as part of their pledges for the GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunization) replenishment process for the years 2026 to the year 2030.

With support from GAVI, the RTS, S vaccine will be rolled out in 12 African countries through routine immunization programmes by the end of 2025.

Bharat Biotech will more than halve the cost of the RTS, S vaccine, developed by GSK, PATH, and other partners, to less than $5 (around Rs 430) by 2028.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Limited, said: “This pledge for Gavi 6.0 is more than a pricing announcement.

It is a commitment to global equity, innovation, and collaboration. Through this historic announcement, we aim to transform the burden of malaria for millions of children and families.

This announcement is part of the pledges made by both companies for Gavi’s next replenishment phase (Gavi 6.0, 2026-2030). RTS,S was the first malaria vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021.

Since then, GSK has made significant investments to increase production capacity and efficiency and to conduct a planned technology transfer to Bharat Biotech.

In parallel, Bharat Biotech has invested over $200 million in new, high-yield manufacturing facilities, product development, and technology transfer.

These enhancements have enabled a phased reduction in the price of the malaria vaccine, which will begin immediately and will be fully realized by 2028, when the two companies will have a full-fledged partnership.

The transfer of production will be completed between 2020 and 2025.

With Gavi’s support, 12 endemic countries in Africa will introduce RTS, S through routine immunization programmes by the end of 2025.

This is only made possible through the important work that GSK has done with Bharat Biotech, PATH, WHO, implementing countries, MedAccess, and Gavi to help provide access to lifesaving malaria prevention for children in endemic countries in Africa.

For us, this is more than a collaboration; it is a promise. By joining forces with GSK and working closely with Gavi and WHO, we are taking a real step towards bridging the gap between the urgent needs of children at risk of malaria and vaccine supply.

At Bharat Biotech, we believe that technology must meet three essentials: safety, affordability, and accessibility.

With this collaboration, we are turning this belief into real impact, aimed at ensuring that lifesaving vaccines reach the communities that need them most.”

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer of GSK, said: “We partnered with Bharat Biotech in 2021 with a shared goal: to find a sustainable solution to overcome malaria.

Today, we announce GSK’s contribution to the long-term value ambition of the world’s first malaria vaccine, a significant milestone achieved through collaboration with Bharat Biotech and partners at Gavi, PATH, and WHO.

It reflects our commitment to changing the trajectory of infectious diseases like malaria and making a difference to the lives of children and families across Africa.

The GSK team has worked closely with Bharat Biotech to transfer vaccine manufacturing technology, as well as implement significant improvements in manufacturing efficiency, resulting in the Gavi replenishment pledged today.”

The collection of data generated from studies of the malaria vaccine developed by GSK, PATH, and partners spans several years in malaria-endemic countries, multiple seasons, and high transmission settings.

Talking about the effect of this malaria vaccine in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, according to the WHO report, more than 20 lakh children were given this vaccine from 2019 to 2023 in these three countries and there was a 13% reduction in mortality due to all causes and a 22% reduction in hospitalization of children suffering from malaria in the eligible age group.

In addition, when administered seasonally along with seasonal malaria chemoprevention in areas with high malaria transmission, the two malaria vaccines recommended by the WHO have helped prevent about 75% of malaria episodes.

