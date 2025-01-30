Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Massachusetts Sees Widespread Bird Flu Among Bird Populations

Bird flu is widespread among birds in Massachusetts, state officials confirm, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines.

Massachusetts Sees Widespread Bird Flu Among Bird Populations

The CDC has confirmed the first severe human case of bird flu in the U.S., with a patient hospitalized in Louisiana.


State health and environmental officials in Massachusetts have reported a widespread occurrence of bird flu among birds in the region. The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) have indicated that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is suspected to be responsible for the deaths of both wild and domestic birds across various municipalities.

Widespread Bird Flu

Officials have suggested that HPAI is likely present even in areas without confirmed positive cases. Collaborations with municipalities and partners are ongoing to test suspected cases and safely dispose of deceased birds. Raptors, waterfowl, and other aquatic birds are at the highest risk of infection, although all bird species are considered susceptible. Additionally, foxes and wild mammals that scavenge on birds are also at risk.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid handling birds or other animals that are dead or appear sick and to report any suspected cases. Boston’s Emerald Necklace, a network of parks throughout the city, has posted signs reminding residents not to touch, feed, or remove birds from the parks.

History of Bird Flu Outbreaks

Intermittent bird flu outbreaks in Massachusetts have been reported since early 2022. In early January, an outbreak was suspected of causing the deaths of Canada geese, swans, and other birds in Plymouth. Since then, more positive cases have been reported. Officials recommend reporting incidents involving five or more sick or deceased birds at a single location to MassWildlife. For those with livestock or poultry, they advise not sharing equipment with other bird owners, avoiding unnecessary movement of poultry, and isolating new birds for at least one month before introducing them to an existing flock.

Human Cases and Transmission Risk

Bird flu has caused outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows in the U.S., with recent human cases among workers exposed to infected animals. Since April 2024, 67 human cases have been confirmed in 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most human cases have been mild, with patients fully recovering. Only one death has been recorded, involving a patient over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions in Louisiana.

The CDC and other public health officials have stated that there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission and that the risk to the general public remains low.

The widespread presence of bird flu in Massachusetts underscores the importance of vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines. By taking appropriate precautions and reporting suspected cases, the spread of HPAI can be managed to protect both bird populations and public health.

