Model Dies After ‘Milk Injection’ For Insomnia By Renowned Liposuction Doctor In Taiwan

A car show model, Cai Yuxin died during an insomnia treatment at a clinic in Taiwan. Her death at the cosmetic clinic has once again raised questions about the safety and practices of cosmetic clinics. A treatment that was supposed to be just treating her insomnia made her lie down for life.

Milk Injection at Taipei Clinic Ends in Heartbreak

Cai, in her 30s, was a familiar presence at car expos and motor shows. With over 32,000 followers on Facebook and a striking resemblance to actress Lin Chi-ling, she had built a name for herself not just for her beauty, but for the joy she brought to fans.

She had struggled with insomnia for a long time. Hoping to finally find relief, she visited Fairy Clinic in Taipei on May 25, encouraged by a friend’s recommendation.

The treatment she opted for was known as the “milk injection,” a nickname for propofol – a powerful anesthetic usually used in hospitals to sedate patients. It’s called that because of its smooth, milky color.

Dr. Wu Shaohu, the clinic’s director, administered the injection. He’s a well-known name in the beauty world and often called Taiwan’s “Godfather of Liposuction.”

Propofol Error Leads to Fatal Complications

But what happened next was alarming. After giving the injection, Dr. Wu left the clinic, leaving behind only a male assistant who didn’t even have a nursing license.

According to local reports, something went wrong with the IV setup. The drip rate increased, causing a higher amount of the drug to enter Cai’s body faster than it should have.

She went into cardiac and respiratory arrest soon after.

The assistant called Dr. Wu in a panic. Over a video call, Wu tried to guide him through CPR while rushing back. But by the time he returned, it was too late. Cai wasn’t breathing, and her heart had stopped.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried everything they could. But she never regained consciousness.

Eighteen days later, on June 12, her family made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support.

Authorities Investigate as Medical Ethics Come Under Fire

Taiwan’s authorities have now launched an investigation. Dr. Wu may face charges for negligence and violating medical laws.

Propofol, which is a controlled substance in Taiwan, is only supposed to be used by trained professionals in tightly supervised environments. That rule exists for a reason.

Lai Xianyong, an anesthesiologist, didn’t mince words when he spoke about the risks.

“Similar incidents occur every year. It’s truly deplorable. Medical personnel providing such services without proper airway management training are placing patients’ lives in serious jeopardy,” he said.

