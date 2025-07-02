Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season

As the monsoon rains hitting across the states in India, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat summer, they also bring with them a share of health issues. From colds and flu to risks of hypothermia, being healthy in the rain is not as easy as holding an umbrella.

Some experts believe the secret lies in making your body warm, dry, and ready for sudden changes in the weather. These are some practical, evidence-based tips to assist you in remaining healthy during rainy season:

1. You should Stay Ahead of the Forecast

Don’t go unaware about the sudden rains. A check on the weather system before you go out can prevent you from getting wet in sudden rain or chilled winds. If you have an idea of what to expect can prepare you to dress accordingly and carry basics such as rain jackets or additional clothing layers. Always carry umbrella when you go out.

2. You should Dress Smart with Layers That Work

Always go for moisture-wicking base layers of wool, polyester, or nylon to wear in rainy weather. These will draw sweat and water away from your skin and also keeps you warm and dry on a rainy day.

ALSO READ: IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall In Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Put On Hold

3. It is better to buy Good Outer Layers

In rainy weather, a waterproof, breathable rain jacket is a necessary thing. And also rain jackets with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish repel rain but let sweat and heat escape.

4. You should Avoid Cotton dress

In fact cotton is not your friend in the rain. It will absorb water like a sponge and holds it against your skin, which may feel uncomfortable and even leads to cold.

5. It is better Don’t Forget Your Head

Having your head wet can leave you cold and uncomfortable and that is the truth. A waterproof hat can help you and protect you from rain, enhance visibility, and keep body heat in. Try prioritizing it in rainy weather.

6. Try to Drink Something Hot

It is always better to drink tea or coffee or something hot in rainy weather. You should also keep a thermos of hot drinks handy when venturing outside or having a bowl of soup waiting indoors can be helpful in overcoming chills after you work.

7. Change your Wet Clothes Quickly

As soon as you are inside your home, change into dry clothing right away. Wearing a wet cloth will make your body temperature fall and exposes you to getting a cold.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Diaries: New Delhi Was Never This Beautiful, These Stunning Rainy day Images Will Calm Your Mind On A Busy Day