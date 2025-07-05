Live Tv
Home > Health > New Study Proves Ongoing Neurogenesis In Adult Human Brain

New Study Proves Ongoing Neurogenesis In Adult Human Brain

Swedish researchers confirm continuous neuron formation in the adult hippocampus, identifying progenitor cells in individuals up to age 78. This discovery opens new paths for treating memory and brain disorders.

New Study Proves Ongoing Neurogenesis In Adult Human Brain
New Study Proves Ongoing Neurogenesis In Adult Human Brain

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 03:00:12 IST

Picture this: your brain is still cooking up new memory cells while you binge-watch your favorite show. That’s what researchers at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have discovered. They examined brain samples from ages 0 to 78 using flashy tools like single-nucleus RNA sequencing and flow cytometry. Their finding? The hippocampus- the memory center, still births new neurons, even in septuagenarians. They identified neural progenitor cells, the “parent” cells that turn into neurons, definitively proving adult neurogenesis. Machine learning helped track gene activity from stem cells to immature neurons. These newcomers hang out in the dentate gyrus, a hippocampal sub-region essential for learning and memory. So, if you’re over 70 and still recalling your grocery list (mostly), thank your ever-renewing brain, it’s still at work.

Unlocking The Human Brain: Progenitor Cells Confirm Lifelong Neuron Growth

Scientists debated whether neural progenitor cells truly existed in adult humans. Past studies showed adult neurogenesis via carbon-14 dating, but no one could continually observe the precursor cells in action. Lead researcher Jonas Frisen and his team closed the loop. They found those progenitors in hippocampal tissue, confirming not just the presence of new neurons, but their ongoing production across life. “We have now been able to identify these cells of origin,” Frisen said, adding authority to the claim. The discovery resolves a key controversy and proves your brain is still remodeling itself, cell by fresh cell- even decades after infancy.

Brain Digging Into The Data: Ages, Techniques, And Findings

Researchers analyzed brain tissue from individuals ranging from infants to 78-year-olds, sourced from international biobanks. They employed cutting-edge tools: single-nucleus RNA sequencing to gauge gene activity in each cell, flow cytometry to assess cell properties, and spatial mapping techniques like RNAscope and Xenium to locate cells visually. They discovered neural progenitors and immature neurons nestled specifically in the dentate gyrus. These cells exhibited division-phase gene signatures. The pattern mirrors similar progenitor cells in mice, pigs, and primates, though some genetic details differ. Also, the team observed a big variation across individuals—some adults produced many new cells, while others showed almost none.

Why Neurogenesis In Adults Matters

Adult neurogenesis in the hippocampus holds practical significance. Since this brain region drives memory formation, learning, and cognitive flexibility, continuous neuron creation may support mental agility in aging adults. This discovery paves the way for innovative treatments targeting memory loss and disorders like Alzheimer’s. If we can amplify or maintain this cell-creation process, we might delay cognitive decline. Researchers noted that neurogenesis varied significantly between individuals, raising questions about lifestyle, genetics, or environment. These differences could help predict who benefits most from therapies designed to boost brain plasticity.

What Comes Next for Memory Science?

This study, published in Science, reignites excitement around adult neurogenesis. It resolves a long-standing debate by spotlighting the progenitor cells that lead to new neurons. Now, researchers will explore what fuels or hampers neuron production in seniors. They will ask: can we enhance progenitor activity? Can diet, exercise, sleep, or drugs ramp up neurogenesis? And what role do genetics and personal history play? As scientists pursue these answers, this breakthrough provides a solid foundation. Your brain isn’t done growing just because you hit 70—it’s still reinventing itself, one memory-boosting cell at a time.

(With INputs From ANI)

Tags: adult neurogenesishippocampus neuron growth
