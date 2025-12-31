LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

The Union Health Ministry has banned oral formulations of nimesulide above 100 mg for human use, citing serious health risks. The move follows an ICMR report warning of liver damage and a poor safety profile, even among adults.

India bans oral nimesulide above 100 mg after ICMR flags liver damage risk. Photo: X.
India bans oral nimesulide above 100 mg after ICMR flags liver damage risk. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 31, 2025 12:31:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

 Nimesulide Ban:  The Union Health Ministry has prohibited the manufacture, sale and distribution of all oral formulations of the painkiller nimesulide containing doses above 100 milligrams (mg) for human use, citing serious health risks linked to the drug.

You Might Be Interested In

The government stepped up after a recommendation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which raised concerns that nimesulide could cause liver damage that may become life-threatening in certain patients.

A government notification was issued on December 30 announcing the ban.

You Might Be Interested In

“The Central Government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to prohibit the manufacture, sale and distribution of the said drug in the country for human use,” the order said.

Nimesulide Use: Existing Restrictions Among Children, New Worries In Adults

India had already banned the use of nimesulide in children below the age of 12 after reports of severe hepatotoxicity were recorded in young patients, both globally and domestically. India further restricted the use of the drug in February 2025 when it was banned for veterinary purposes.

drug’s safety profile.

According to the ICMR report, nimesulide demonstrates a poor safety profile even in adults. The report recommended that the drug be reserved strictly as a second-line treatment and prescribed only after first-line therapies have been tried and found ineffective.

DTAB Review on Nimesulide Use

While some experts favoured an all-India ban on nimesulide, the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), which functions under India’s apex drug regulator, in April, opted for further evaluation before taking a final call.

The DTAB directed the ICMR to conduct a systematic review of nimesulide use across three vulnerable groups – children under 12 years, adolescents aged 12–18, and individuals aged 60 and above.

Also Read: Omega-3 Deficiency: The Health Risks You Shouldn’t Ignore

According to the minutes of the DTAB’s 92nd meeting held in April 2025, “The DTAB opined that nimesulide is one of the effective drugs for reducing fever and used for short-term treatment.”

However, the board agreed that all oral immediate-release formulations of nimesulide exceeding 100 mg, such as tablets, should be prohibited, a recommendation that has now been enforced by the Health Ministry.

History of Nimesulide Use And Restrictions

Nimesulide was first launched in Italy in 1985.

It is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) known for its analgesic and antipyretic properties. It has been widely used in India and is sold under multiple brand names.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) restricted the drug’s use in 2002, limiting it to adults only. Since then, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Japan, have either banned nimesulide outright or imposed strict usage guidelines for both human and veterinary applications.

Currently, India and Pakistan remain the only countries where nimesulide is available for consumption by adults and the elderly.

Nimesulide Market Size

India approved nimesulide in 1995. In 2011. The drug continues to have a significant commercial presence. Estimates suggest that nimesulide has amarket size of around Rs 500 crore on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis.

“Even though nimesulide is a Schedule H prescription medicine, it is available as an OTC medicine in India,” the ICMR report stated.

Also Read: Collagen Benefits: Why Your Body Needs It

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dgcahealth newsicmrnimesulidenimesulide bannsaidpainkiller

RELATED News

The Bollywood Fitness Secret: From Yoga to Cardio and Pilates

Omega-3 Deficiency: The Health Risks You Shouldn’t Ignore

Collagen Benefits: Why Your Body Needs It

Medical Breakthrough: How Robotic Surgery helped achieve Kidney Preservation for Kidney Cancer Patient

Salman Khan Preps for 60 with Incredible Fitness Routine

LATEST NEWS

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Here’s How To Check Link Online, Penalty And Other Details

New Year’s Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Failure To Protect Users And Children From Scams Advertisements

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Not Playing Today’s Match Against Nagaland?

Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

Will Vodafone Idea Share Price Sustain Its Rally? Telecom Giant Hits 52-Week High, Surges Over 2% Amid AGR Relief Reports – Experts Weigh In

World Blitz Championships 2025: Magnus Carlsen Wins Record-Extending 9th Title, Arjun Erigaisi Settles With Bronze

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ Makers Unveils Nayanthara As Ganga; First Look Poster Released

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained
Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained
Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained
Nimesulide Ban: Why India Has Stopped Manufacture And Sale Of The Popular Painkiller – Health Risks Explained

QUICK LINKS