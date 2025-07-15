PCOS Beyond Periods: How The Syndrome Affects Mental Well-Being

Female hormones welcomes several other health issues, one of which is PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) that affects women of reproductive age and continue to hamper physical and mental health. Doctors link the syndrome to hormonal imbalances and lifestyle factors like stress and poor nutrition, making it a complex health condition requiring holistic care. Though missed periods often alert women to PCOS, underlying effects such as anxiety and depression frequently go unnoticed or undiagnosed, exacerbating the condition over time.

Mental Health Impact of PCOS

PCOS affects mental health as significantly as it impacts physical health. Many women report experiencing persistent fatigue, mood swings, anxiety, and depressive episodes. Kanan Verma, a 21-year-old student, noticed mood changes and pain in her leg before being diagnosed with PCOS at 19.

She experienced symptoms such as facial hair and joint aches and said, “I didn’t feel like doing anything. I just felt sad all the time.”

Corporate executive Namita Narula Gandhi also battled mental stress after an ectopic pregnancy and burnout at work. Diagnoses often come late, worsening the emotional toll.

Women Share Their PCOS Journeys

Rumela Sen, a media professional, received her PCOS diagnosis at a young age. She struggled with maintaining a consistent lifestyle, leading to rapid weight gain and anxiety. “I’d gone from XS to L and didn’t pause to question why,” she said.

Later, she faced grief from personal loss and tested positive for the BRCA 2 gene, which increased her risk of cancer.

She added, “I can’t tell if PCOS impacted my mental health or if the grief did. But stress makes PCOS worse, and the corporate world doesn’t make stress optional.” Many women echo similar sentiments about the condition’s mental strain.

Expert Insight on PCOS and Mental Health

Dr. Payal Choudhary, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospital, explained the psychological implications of PCOS.

“Hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, and symptoms like acne and hair growth can lead to low self-esteem and emotional distress. Women with PCOS frequently face depression and anxiety. The chronic nature of the condition increases the emotional burden,” she said.

According to her, early intervention with counseling and support groups is vital. Addressing both physical and emotional symptoms is essential for comprehensive PCOS care.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage PCOS Symptoms

Experts advise dietary changes to support hormonal balance. A study in the Nutrients journal linked diets rich in vegetables, legumes, dairy, and eggs to better mental health among women with PCOS. Dr. Choudhary recommends limiting refined carbohydrates and focusing on fibre-rich foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Exercise also plays a vital role. Research published in BMC Women’s Health and Sports Medicine shows that regular physical activity reduces depression in PCOS patients. “Walking, strength training, and yoga offer sustainable and effective outcomes,” Dr. Choudhary said.

Support Systems and Alternative Therapies

Doctors encourage women to explore therapy and mental health support. Complementary methods such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and strong social support networks help reduce stress and anxiety associated with PCOS. “Mental health support is as important as physical treatment. Early intervention can significantly improve outcomes,” said Dr. Choudhary. As awareness increases, health professionals continue to urge women to address PCOS holistically, focusing equally on mental and physical well-being.

