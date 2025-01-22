Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Pune Spark Investigation Into Possible Causes

Pune has reported a sharp increase in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. A total of 59 people have been diagnosed with GBS, with 12 patients currently on ventilator support.

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Pune Spark Investigation Into Possible Causes

Pune has reported a sharp increase in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. A total of 59 people have been diagnosed with GBS, with 12 patients currently on ventilator support. The sudden rise in cases has prompted state and civic health authorities to take swift action to identify the cause and contain further spread.

Review Meeting Held by Health Authorities For GBS

Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune Divisional Commissioner, convened a meeting with health officials on Wednesday to review the situation. Hospitals have reported most cases from the Sinhagad area under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Dr. Pulkundwar assured the public, stating, “There is no need to panic.”

Health officials have been directed to take detailed medical histories of the affected individuals. People have been urged to take precautions such as boiling drinking water and avoiding stale or uncovered food.

Breakdown of GBS Cases

According to state health department data:

  • 33 cases are from rural Pune.
  • 11 cases are within PMC limits.
  • 12 cases are from Pimpri-Chinchwad.
  • 3 cases are from other districts.

The cases span all age groups, with notable numbers in children and teenagers:

  • 11 children are in the 0–9 age group.
  • 12 teenagers are in the 10–19 age group.
  • 38 men and 21 women have been diagnosed.

Symptoms and Possible Causes For GBS

GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks its own nerves. Symptoms typically include:

  • Weakness starting in the lower limbs, spreading upward.
  • In severe cases, paralysis and difficulty breathing.

A common trigger for GBS is infection from the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, often linked to contaminated water. However, Dr. Amit Dravid, an infectious disease specialist, emphasized that only about 1 in 1,000 Campylobacter infections lead to GBS, urging residents not to panic.

Health officials suspect water contamination as a potential cause. A team from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) has collected samples from patients, and results are awaited. District Collector Jitendra Dudi announced a household survey in areas around Sinhagad Road, including Nanded and Kirkatwadi. Survey teams will examine 2 lakh homes, collect water samples, and interview residents.

Hospitals and Treatments For GBS

Patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units at prominent facilities like Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Poona Hospital. The state government is considering including the costly treatment, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Maharashtra’s flagship health insurance scheme.

Dr. Sameer Jog, a consulting intensivist, highlighted that studies link GBS-related bacteria to inadequately disinfected water, raising concerns about water safety in affected areas. Officials have intensified efforts to pinpoint the contamination source and prevent further cases.

ALSO READ: Why Stopping Ozempic Can Lead To Weight Gain: Tips For Keeping The Pounds Off

Filed under

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Tanzania Battles Deadly Marburg Virus As 8 Lives Are Claimed; Africa CDC Takes Action

Tanzania Battles Deadly Marburg Virus As 8 Lives Are Claimed; Africa CDC Takes Action

“Unforgettable Experience”: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari For First Test Drive

“Unforgettable Experience”: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari For First Test Drive

Top Republicans In Turmoil Over Trump’s All-Encompassing Pardons For January 6 Rioters

Top Republicans In Turmoil Over Trump’s All-Encompassing Pardons For January 6 Rioters

Jalgaon Tragedy: 12 Passengers Leap To Escape Fire, Killed By Oncoming Train

Jalgaon Tragedy: 12 Passengers Leap To Escape Fire, Killed By Oncoming Train

Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Entertainment

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox