Pune has reported a sharp increase in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. A total of 59 people have been diagnosed with GBS, with 12 patients currently on ventilator support. The sudden rise in cases has prompted state and civic health authorities to take swift action to identify the cause and contain further spread.

Review Meeting Held by Health Authorities For GBS

Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune Divisional Commissioner, convened a meeting with health officials on Wednesday to review the situation. Hospitals have reported most cases from the Sinhagad area under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Dr. Pulkundwar assured the public, stating, “There is no need to panic.”

Health officials have been directed to take detailed medical histories of the affected individuals. People have been urged to take precautions such as boiling drinking water and avoiding stale or uncovered food.

Breakdown of GBS Cases

According to state health department data:

33 cases are from rural Pune.

11 cases are within PMC limits.

12 cases are from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

3 cases are from other districts.

The cases span all age groups, with notable numbers in children and teenagers:

11 children are in the 0–9 age group.

12 teenagers are in the 10–19 age group.

38 men and 21 women have been diagnosed.

Symptoms and Possible Causes For GBS

GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks its own nerves. Symptoms typically include:

Weakness starting in the lower limbs, spreading upward.

In severe cases, paralysis and difficulty breathing.

A common trigger for GBS is infection from the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, often linked to contaminated water. However, Dr. Amit Dravid, an infectious disease specialist, emphasized that only about 1 in 1,000 Campylobacter infections lead to GBS, urging residents not to panic.

Health officials suspect water contamination as a potential cause. A team from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) has collected samples from patients, and results are awaited. District Collector Jitendra Dudi announced a household survey in areas around Sinhagad Road, including Nanded and Kirkatwadi. Survey teams will examine 2 lakh homes, collect water samples, and interview residents.

Hospitals and Treatments For GBS

Patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units at prominent facilities like Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Poona Hospital. The state government is considering including the costly treatment, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Maharashtra’s flagship health insurance scheme.

Dr. Sameer Jog, a consulting intensivist, highlighted that studies link GBS-related bacteria to inadequately disinfected water, raising concerns about water safety in affected areas. Officials have intensified efforts to pinpoint the contamination source and prevent further cases.