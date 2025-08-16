Think Potatoes Make You Fat? Wait Until You See These Health Benefits!

Next time you think potatoes are only fattening carbs, it’s time to break that belief. While potatoes have a bad reputation as starch, potatoes can be a gold mine of health when cooked in a healthy manner.

Potatoes have no fat, no cholesterol, and few calories. A medium skin-on potato is just 110 calories, moreover, it has no fat, and it is stuffed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C (more than a tomato), potassium (more than a banana), and vitamin B6.

Potatoes also have micronutrients and also have some fiber, especially if you eat the skin. Fiber benefits health with digestion support, a feeling of fullness (a.k.a. satiety), maintaining weight by controlling hunger. Potatoes also have a resistant starch (a special type of starch) when they are cooked and stored in a refrigerator to cool, and that is a prebiotic that supports the gut microbiome in digestion.

Potatoes come with a ton of antioxidants. Which are substances that may help protect cells and combat viruses to improve immunity. Potatoes provide potassium which reduces health risk in the heart. Potassium ultimately aids in blood pressure regulation and all naturally found in a healthy food, potato is a heart-healthy vegetable.

So what really makes potatoes unhealthy? The way we normally prepare them—fried, and with butter. If you prepare potatoes baked, steamed, or boiled with the skin on, you can enjoy a nutrient dense, and filling food that does not deserve the “fattening” label.

This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical or dietary advice. Individual health conditions and dietary needs may vary. Please consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet.