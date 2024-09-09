Following outbreak of suspected mpox case reported in Delhi, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issued guidelines to all states on Monday, emphasizing the importance of screening and testing suspected cases.

In the guidelines, States have been advised to establish isolation facilities for both suspected and confirmed cases of mpox.

Further, the guidelines also stress the need for states and Union Territories to review their public health preparedness, especially at health facilities, and ensure the availability of necessary logistics and trained personnel.

The health secretary has urged states to implement four essential measures to prepare stakeholders effectively.

First, states should train state and district-level surveillance teams on the definitions of suspected, probable, and confirmed mpox cases, including contact tracing and surveillance activities.

Second, healthcare workers at clinics treating skin and sexually transmitted infections, as well as those involved in the government’s HIV control program, should be educated about the common signs and symptoms of mpox, its clinical management, and treatment, while adhering to all isolation protocols.

Thirdly, the letter advises states to conduct screening and testing for suspected cases within the community.

Fourthly, it emphasized the need for intensive and clear communication about the risks associated with mpox, targeting healthcare workers, specific areas within hospitals, and the broader community.

Additionally, the letter also asked states to prevent the spread of undue panic among people.

Earlier on Sunday, the Health Ministry announced, that a man who had recently traveled from a country with mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case. Hence, his samples are being tested, and he has been isolated at a designated hospital, with no immediate cause for concern.