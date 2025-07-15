LIVE TV
Home > Health > Union Health Ministry Refutes The Claims Of Issuing Warning Labels On Samosas Or Jalebis, Calls It Misleading

Union Health Ministry Refutes The Claims Of Issuing Warning Labels On Samosas Or Jalebis, Calls It Misleading

In a PIB Fact Check report tweet, the Union Health Ministry specified that the advisory of the Union Health Ministry does not carry any warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks (samosas, jalebi, and laddoo).

Samosa and Jalebi (Photo credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:38:20 IST

Many media reports had claimed that the Union Health Ministry had directed the issuance of warning labels on traditional Indian snacks like samosa, jalebi, and laddoo to promote healthy eating and lifestyle. However, in an update to this story, the Union Health Ministry had now refuted these media reports. In a PIB Fact Check report tweet, the Union Health Ministry specified that the advisory of the Union Health Ministry does not carry any warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks (samosas, jalebi, and laddoo).



According to the official statement, the Union Health Ministry had only released a general advisory. This advisory wanted to encourage healthier food choices in the workplaces. The advisory is a part of the initiative under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). 

What is the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases?

NP-NCD programme wants to address the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases ((NCDs) like the cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. These diseases are the prominent health concerns and lead to approximately 63 per cent of all fatalities in India. The primary goal of NP-NCD is to prevent and control major NCDs. tHE PREVENTION AND CONTROL done through infrastructure strengthening, human resource development, health promotion, and early diagnosis and management of diseases. 

How the patients can recover from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes?

People who want to recover from such diseases should follow a multi-faceted approach in life. They should focus on lifestyle changes and medical management that include strategies like adopting a diet good for heart, doing regular physical exercise and maintaining a healthy weight. They should also focus on managing stress via techniques like meditation, yoga and other breathing exercises, and take prescribed medications. If the patients can detect such diseases in their body with adequate medical HELP at an early stage, then they can be treated in an efficient manner.

