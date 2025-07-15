LIVE TV
Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!

Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!

According to the ANI, the Golden Temple has received a second consecutive email with a bomb threat on July 15, 2025, Tuesday.

Golden Temple (Photo Credit- X)
Golden Temple (Photo Credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 22:04:02 IST

The authorities at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had received an email on July 14, 2025, Monday threatening a bomb blast at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab. Now, in another development to the story, according to the ANI, the Golden Temple has received a second consecutive email with a bomb threat on July 15, 2025, Tuesday. The email has warned of RDX explosives planted within the temple premises. ANI mentioned that a dog squad has been deployed at the Golden Temple premises as part of a security check. 
In an interaction with the ANI, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that they had received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities. According to the police commissioner, the SGPC have complained that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. The police commissioner said that they are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies. Bhullar said that the police have appealed to the public to remain calm. He also said that the public should report any suspicious activity immediately.

Security increased in the Golden temple complex

According to the UNI, the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and Amritsar Police have gone on high alert. The army personnel and police commandos have also been deployed to monitor the area. UNI report mentions that the surveillance measures are in place and the visitors are being closely checked. Pratap Singh, Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has condemned the threats. The SGPC secretary said, “Such threats are being made not only against the Golden Temple but against the religious places of all faiths. Those making these threats do not belong to any religion. Their only objective is to spread fear among the people.”

About Golden Temple

The Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, is the holiest gurdwara (Sikh temple) in Sikhism. It is located in Amritsar, Punjab, India.

Also read: Golden Temple In Punjab Receives Bomb Threat, SGPC Files Police Complaint

Tags: Golden Temple AmritsarGolden Temple bomb threatShiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!

Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!

Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!
Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!
Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!
Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!

