Golden Temple In Punjab Receives Bomb Threat, SGPC Files Police Complaint

In the latest development, the authorities at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)has received an email om Monday threatening a bomb blast at the Golden Temple In Amritsar.

The SGPC post this filed a police complaint at the local police station. Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that the department received the alert and initiated an investigation. “We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple,” he told ANI.

Police launched efforts involving cybercrime experts and other state agencies to trace the origin of the threat.

🚨 Extremely disturbing! An email has been received threatening to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with RDX. This is not just a threat to a religious site—it’s an attack on peace, faith & humanity. I urge Hon’ble @BhagwantMann Ji & DGP Punjab @DGPPunjabPolice to… pic.twitter.com/fZAC5iiWKQ — Gurjeet Singh Aujla (@GurjeetSAujla) July 14, 2025

Police Assure Public, Launch Investigation into Threat

Police Commissioner Bhullar assured the public that the case is being taken seriously. “We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked,” he said. The Amritsar Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and started the investigation with immediate effect. Officials stated that cybercrime experts and intelligence units are working together to trace the sender of the email. The case remains under close observation, with law enforcement monitoring developments around the clock.

Security Heightened at Golden Temple Premises

Amritsar police have deployed bomb disposal squads (BDS) and increased the presence of SGPC security personnel across the Golden Temple complex. Authorities have also stationed additional paramilitary and police forces to secure the premises. A security cordon has been placed around the shrine as part of precautionary measures. All entry and exit points are being monitored strictly. Police have increased surveillance, and sniffer dogs have been deployed for inspection. Officers have been instructed to stay vigilant and act promptly in case of any suspicious activity within the vicinity of the Golden Temple.

Police Urge Public to Remain Calm and Vigilant

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar urged the public to stay calm and cooperate with authorities. “We appeal to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately,” he said. Police officials reiterated that no suspicious items have been found so far and that security agencies remain on alert. Law enforcement continues to maintain a strong presence at the site, ensuring that religious activities proceed without disruption. The SGPC has expressed confidence in the police investigation and thanked authorities for their swift response to the threat.

