Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Leads 11th International Day Of Yoga From Visakhapatnam

India is celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, June 21, with grandeur and nationwide participation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking a historic milestone in India’s wellness movement.

Theme: Yoga for One Earth, One Health

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” encapsulates India’s vision for global well-being. Inspired by the ancient ethos of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease), the theme reflects the interconnectedness of human and planetary health—reiterating yoga’s role in holistic living.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, PM Modi will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue. Simultaneously, yoga demonstrations will take place at over 10 lakh locations under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, aiming to create a synchronised movement across the nation.

Event Timings and Key Dignitaries

The mass yoga demonstration is scheduled from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM. PM Modi will be joined by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, and other dignitaries. This large-scale event underlines the government’s push for wellness through yoga.

In an unprecedented show of participation, over 2 crore people are expected to join yoga events at more than 1 lakh locations in Andhra Pradesh alone. The state government is also coordinating an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records, aiming to spotlight the collective spirit of wellness.

50 Lakh Yoga Certificates for Participants

To commemorate this milestone, Andhra Pradesh will distribute over 50 lakh yoga certificates to registered participants—an initiative set to make this 10th-year celebration of IDY truly historic.

In a standout moment, around 25,000 tribal children at Andhra University performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes, showcasing yoga’s expanding reach at the grassroots level and the enthusiasm of indigenous communities.

Delhi Gears Up for Grand Yoga Events

Delhi is also joining the celebrations with events at 109 locations, including a major gathering at the historic Red Fort. Organised by Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, this event reflects the commitment to spreading yoga across urban centres.

PM Modi’s personal letters to Gram Pradhans have ignited new energy in villages. Panchayats, Anganwadis, and Community Health Centres across India have seen a surge in yoga-related activities, amplifying yoga’s impact in rural India.

Breaking all expectations, the Yoga Sangam initiative saw over 11 lakh organisations registering through the Ministry of Ayush’s yoga portal—far surpassing the original goal of 1 lakh registrations. Rajasthan led the chart with 2.25 lakh registrations, followed by three other states with over 1 lakh each.

As PM Modi has often said, yoga is India’s gift to humanity. The 11th IDY celebration is not just about physical postures—it is a movement towards a healthier, sustainable, and harmonious world.

ALSO READ: On International Yoga Day, Delhi Metro To Start Services From 4 AM