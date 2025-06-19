On International Yoga Day, Delhi Metro To Start Servivces From 4 AM

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the metro services will be starting from 4 am onwards to accomodate the participants heading to the event.

Issuing an official statement, it said, “Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025.”

In a post on X, the DMRC emphasized the need to support smooth travel across the city in the early hours.

All Metro Lines To Remain Active

The DMRC clarified that the trains will run on all lines starting at 4 AM, maintaining a 30-minute interval until the regular schedule kicks in. “Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable,” the corporation added. This change will allow yoga participants to reach central gathering spots across Delhi without hassle or delay. With thousands expected to hit the mats at break of dawn, the DMRC’s move ensures Delhi’s transport backbone supports the nationwide fitness push.

11th International Yoga Day

India will celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21 under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” This year’s main event, Yoga Sangam, will coordinate a synchronized mass yoga session at over 1 lakh locations across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the flagship event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

How Yoga Helps In Physical and Mental Health ?

Yoga offers a holistic approach to health, benefiting both the body and the mind. Through a combination of movement, breathwork, and mindfulness, it enhances flexibility, strength, balance, and emotional resilience.

Its consistent practice has been known to improve sleep, elevate energy levels, and assist in managing chronic ailments. At its core, yoga fosters deeper self-awareness and promotes a calm, focused mind.

Greater Flexibility and Muscle Strength

Enhanced Balance and Coordination

Relief from Chronic Pain

Support for Cardiovascular Function

Aid in Weight Control

Improved Sleep Quality

Managing Stress and Easing Anxiety

Mood Enhancement

Sharper Mental Focus

Deeper Self-Connection

Positive Body Awareness

Must Read : JD Vance Suspended Just 20 Minutes After Joining Bluesky, Why ?